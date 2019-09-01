Listen Live Sports

Seattle 11, Texas 3

September 1, 2019 6:57 pm
 
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 11 13 11 Totals 34 3 9 3
Smith rf 5 3 2 0 DeShields cf 4 1 2 0
Lopes lf 5 2 3 1 Santana rf 5 0 1 0
Seager 3b 5 1 1 3 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0
Narváez dh 3 1 0 0 Solak dh 2 1 1 1
Murphy c 6 1 2 1 Odor 2b 4 0 1 2
Vogelbach 1b 3 3 2 2 Forsythe 1b 3 0 0 0
Nola 1b 0 0 0 0 b-Guzmán ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Moore ss 2 0 1 1 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 2 0
Gordon 2b 5 0 2 2 Heineman lf 4 0 1 0
Bishop cf 4 0 0 1 Mathis c 2 0 0 0
a-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0
Trevino c 1 0 0 0
Seattle 402 010 031 11
Texas 102 000 000 3

DP_Seattle 2, Texas 2. LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 8. 2B_Lopes (4), Heineman (4), Odor (24). 3B_Solak (1). HR_Murphy (17), Vogelbach (29), Seager (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi, W, 6-9 5 6 3 3 0 1
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 1 1
Adams 1 1 0 0 1 2
Tuivailala 1 1 0 0 1 1
Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 2
Texas
Martin, L, 1-3 2-3 3 4 4 2 2
Farrell 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 2
Gibaut 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Springs 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Vólquez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Guerrieri 1 4 3 3 1 0
Sampson 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Martin (Smith), Kikuchi (Solak), Gibaut (Moore), Guerrieri (Narváez). WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:39. A_22,116 (49,115).

