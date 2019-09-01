Listen Live Sports

Seattle 11, Texas 3

September 1, 2019 6:57 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 11 13 11 9 9
Smith rf 5 3 2 0 0 0 .242
Lopes lf 5 2 3 1 1 1 .288
Seager 3b 5 1 1 3 1 3 .250
Narváez dh 3 1 0 0 2 1 .282
Murphy c 6 1 2 1 0 1 .284
Vogelbach 1b 3 3 2 2 2 1 .218
Nola 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Moore ss 2 0 1 1 2 1 .210
Gordon 2b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .276
Bishop cf 4 0 0 1 1 1 .071
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 3 7
DeShields cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .250
Santana rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .288
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .275
Solak dh 2 1 1 1 1 1 .333
Odor 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .194
Forsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226
b-Guzmán ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .193
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .239
Heineman lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .190
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .161
a-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Trevino c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Seattle 402 010 031_11 13 0
Texas 102 000 000_3 9 0

a-struck out for Mathis in the 7th. b-walked for Forsythe in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 8. 2B_Lopes (4), Heineman (4), Odor (24). 3B_Solak (1). HR_Murphy (17), off Farrell; Vogelbach (29), off Farrell; Seager (19), off Guerrieri. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (72), Moore (21), Gordon 2 (31), Murphy (36), Bishop (3), Seager 3 (53), Lopes (11), Odor 2 (70), Solak (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Bishop, Smith, Vogelbach, Murphy); Texas 4 (Forsythe, DeShields, Andrus). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Odor 2, Heineman. LIDP_Gordon. GIDP_Gordon, Kiner-Falefa, Mathis.

DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Moore, Vogelbach; Gordon, Moore, Nola); Texas 2 (Andrus, Forsythe; Forsythe).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, W, 6-9 5 6 3 3 0 1 79 5.36
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 8.10
Adams 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 3.33
Tuivailala 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 1.17
Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 5.35
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martin, L, 1-3 2-3 3 4 4 2 2 33 5.17
Farrell 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 45 4.15
Gibaut 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 36 1.35
Springs 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 5.93
Vólquez 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.23
Guerrieri 1 4 3 3 1 0 25 4.22
Sampson 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 5.85

Inherited runners-scored_Farrell 2-0, Springs 3-0. HBP_Martin (Smith), Kikuchi (Solak), Gibaut (Moore), Guerrieri (Narváez). WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:39. A_22,116 (49,115).

