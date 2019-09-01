Seattle 11, Texas 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|13
|11
|9
|9
|
|Smith rf
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Lopes lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|.250
|Narváez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Murphy c
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.218
|Nola 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Moore ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.210
|Gordon 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Bishop cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.071
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|7
|
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Santana rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Solak dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.194
|Forsythe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|b-Guzmán ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Heineman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|a-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Trevino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Seattle
|402
|010
|031_11
|13
|0
|Texas
|102
|000
|000_3
|9
|0
a-struck out for Mathis in the 7th. b-walked for Forsythe in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 8. 2B_Lopes (4), Heineman (4), Odor (24). 3B_Solak (1). HR_Murphy (17), off Farrell; Vogelbach (29), off Farrell; Seager (19), off Guerrieri. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (72), Moore (21), Gordon 2 (31), Murphy (36), Bishop (3), Seager 3 (53), Lopes (11), Odor 2 (70), Solak (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Bishop, Smith, Vogelbach, Murphy); Texas 4 (Forsythe, DeShields, Andrus). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Andrus, Odor 2, Heineman. LIDP_Gordon. GIDP_Gordon, Kiner-Falefa, Mathis.
DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Moore, Vogelbach; Gordon, Moore, Nola); Texas 2 (Andrus, Forsythe; Forsythe).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 6-9
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|79
|5.36
|Altavilla
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|8.10
|Adams
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.33
|Tuivailala
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.17
|Brennan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.35
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martin, L, 1-3
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|33
|5.17
|Farrell
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|45
|4.15
|Gibaut
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|36
|1.35
|Springs
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|5.93
|Vólquez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|6.23
|Guerrieri
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|25
|4.22
|Sampson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|5.85
Inherited runners-scored_Farrell 2-0, Springs 3-0. HBP_Martin (Smith), Kikuchi (Solak), Gibaut (Moore), Guerrieri (Narváez). WP_Kikuchi.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:39. A_22,116 (49,115).
