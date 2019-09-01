Seattle 11, Texas 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 11 13 11 9 9 Smith rf 5 3 2 0 0 0 .242 Lopes lf 5 2 3 1 1 1 .288 Seager 3b 5 1 1 3 1 3 .250 Narváez dh 3 1 0 0 2 1 .282 Murphy c 6 1 2 1 0 1 .284 Vogelbach 1b 3 3 2 2 2 1 .218 Nola 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Moore ss 2 0 1 1 2 1 .210 Gordon 2b 5 0 2 2 0 0 .276 Bishop cf 4 0 0 1 1 1 .071

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 9 3 3 7 DeShields cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .250 Santana rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .288 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .275 Solak dh 2 1 1 1 1 1 .333 Odor 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .194 Forsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226 b-Guzmán ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .193 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .239 Heineman lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .190 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .161 a-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Trevino c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245

Seattle 402 010 031_11 13 0 Texas 102 000 000_3 9 0

a-struck out for Mathis in the 7th. b-walked for Forsythe in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 12, Texas 8. 2B_Lopes (4), Heineman (4), Odor (24). 3B_Solak (1). HR_Murphy (17), off Farrell; Vogelbach (29), off Farrell; Seager (19), off Guerrieri. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (72), Moore (21), Gordon 2 (31), Murphy (36), Bishop (3), Seager 3 (53), Lopes (11), Odor 2 (70), Solak (5).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Bishop, Smith, Vogelbach, Murphy); Texas 4 (Forsythe, DeShields, Andrus). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Odor 2, Heineman. LIDP_Gordon. GIDP_Gordon, Kiner-Falefa, Mathis.

DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Moore, Vogelbach; Gordon, Moore, Nola); Texas 2 (Andrus, Forsythe; Forsythe).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, W, 6-9 5 6 3 3 0 1 79 5.36 Altavilla 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 8.10 Adams 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 3.33 Tuivailala 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 1.17 Brennan 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 5.35

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martin, L, 1-3 2-3 3 4 4 2 2 33 5.17 Farrell 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 45 4.15 Gibaut 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 36 1.35 Springs 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 29 5.93 Vólquez 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.23 Guerrieri 1 4 3 3 1 0 25 4.22 Sampson 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 5.85

Inherited runners-scored_Farrell 2-0, Springs 3-0. HBP_Martin (Smith), Kikuchi (Solak), Gibaut (Moore), Guerrieri (Narváez). WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:39. A_22,116 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.