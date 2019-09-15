Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|7
|1
|1
|10
|
|Sánchez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Collins dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.113
|1-Mendick pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|a-Goins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Cordell cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Palka rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.033
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
|6
|10
|
|Long lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Lewis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.316
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Vogelbach 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.215
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Lopes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Smith cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|0_1
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|010
|000
|1_2
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Engel in the 7th.
1-ran for Collins in the 10th.
LOB_Chicago 6, Seattle 10. 2B_Collins (1), Moncada (29). HR_Long (3), off Cease; Narváez (21), off Colomé. RBIs_Collins (5), Long (9), Narváez (53). SB_Smith (44). S_Cordell.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Engel, Goins, McCann, Sánchez); Seattle 5 (Lopes 2, Seager, Crawford). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; Seattle 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Crawford. GIDP_Anderson.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Gordon, Vogelbach).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|106
|6.18
|Fry
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|5.01
|Cordero
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.67
|Bummer
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.39
|Marshall
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.86
|Colomé, L, 4-4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|2.53
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|87
|6.31
|Tuivailala
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.96
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.53
|Magill, W, 3-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 2-0, Bummer 1-0. WP_Bass(2).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:28. A_26,063 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.