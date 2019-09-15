Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1

September 15, 2019 1:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 7 1 1 10
Sánchez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .249
Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305
Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Collins dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .113
1-Mendick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Engel cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230
a-Goins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Cordell cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .033
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 6 2 6 10
Long lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .255
Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Lewis rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .316
Narváez c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .280
Vogelbach 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .215
Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278
Lopes dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Smith cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232
Chicago 000 000 100 0_1 7 0
Seattle 000 010 000 1_2 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Engel in the 7th.

1-ran for Collins in the 10th.

Advertisement

LOB_Chicago 6, Seattle 10. 2B_Collins (1), Moncada (29). HR_Long (3), off Cease; Narváez (21), off Colomé. RBIs_Collins (5), Long (9), Narváez (53). SB_Smith (44). S_Cordell.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Engel, Goins, McCann, Sánchez); Seattle 5 (Lopes 2, Seager, Crawford). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; Seattle 0 for 7.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Crawford. GIDP_Anderson.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Gordon, Vogelbach).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cease 5 3 1 1 3 5 106 6.18
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 23 5.01
Cordero 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.67
Bummer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.39
Marshall 1 2 0 0 0 0 19 2.86
Colomé, L, 4-4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 2.53
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernández 7 5 1 1 1 4 87 6.31
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.96
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.53
Magill, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 2-0, Bummer 1-0. WP_Bass(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:28. A_26,063 (47,943).

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in