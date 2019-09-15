Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 7 1 1 10 Sánchez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .249 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .305 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273 Collins dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .113 1-Mendick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230 a-Goins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Cordell cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .033

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 6 2 6 10 Long lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .255 Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Lewis rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .316 Narváez c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .280 Vogelbach 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .215 Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278 Lopes dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Smith cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232

Chicago 000 000 100 0_1 7 0 Seattle 000 010 000 1_2 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Engel in the 7th.

1-ran for Collins in the 10th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Seattle 10. 2B_Collins (1), Moncada (29). HR_Long (3), off Cease; Narváez (21), off Colomé. RBIs_Collins (5), Long (9), Narváez (53). SB_Smith (44). S_Cordell.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Engel, Goins, McCann, Sánchez); Seattle 5 (Lopes 2, Seager, Crawford). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; Seattle 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Crawford. GIDP_Anderson.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Gordon, Vogelbach).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cease 5 3 1 1 3 5 106 6.18 Fry 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 23 5.01 Cordero 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.67 Bummer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.39 Marshall 1 2 0 0 0 0 19 2.86 Colomé, L, 4-4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 2.53

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández 7 5 1 1 1 4 87 6.31 Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.96 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 3.53 Magill, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 2-0, Bummer 1-0. WP_Bass(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:28. A_26,063 (47,943).

