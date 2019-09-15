Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 7 1 Totals 35 2 6 2 Sánchez 2b 5 0 1 0 Long lf 5 1 2 1 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 5 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 Lewis rf 4 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 Narváez c 4 1 1 1 McCann c 3 0 0 0 Vogelbach 1b 2 0 1 0 Collins dh 4 0 2 1 Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0 1-Mendick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Lopes dh 4 0 1 0 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 Smith cf 3 0 1 0 a-Goins ph 1 0 0 0 Cordell cf 0 0 0 0 Palka rf 4 0 0 0

Chicago 000 000 100 0 — 1 Seattle 000 010 000 1 — 2

DP_Chicago 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Seattle 10. 2B_Collins (1), Moncada (29). HR_Long (3), Narváez (21). SB_Smith (44). S_Cordell (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Cease 5 3 1 1 3 5 Fry 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Cordero 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Bummer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Marshall 1 2 0 0 0 0 Colomé, L, 4-4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

Seattle Hernández 7 5 1 1 1 4 Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 3 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1 Magill, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Bass(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

Advertisement

T_3:28. A_26,063 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.