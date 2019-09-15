Listen Live Sports

Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1

September 15, 2019 1:01 am
 
Chicago Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 7 1 Totals 35 2 6 2
Sánchez 2b 5 0 1 0 Long lf 5 1 2 1
Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 5 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 Seager 3b 5 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 Lewis rf 4 0 0 0
Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 Narváez c 4 1 1 1
McCann c 3 0 0 0 Vogelbach 1b 2 0 1 0
Collins dh 4 0 2 1 Gordon 2b 3 0 0 0
1-Mendick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Lopes dh 4 0 1 0
Engel cf 2 0 0 0 Smith cf 3 0 1 0
a-Goins ph 1 0 0 0
Cordell cf 0 0 0 0
Palka rf 4 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 100 0 1
Seattle 000 010 000 1 2

DP_Chicago 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Seattle 10. 2B_Collins (1), Moncada (29). HR_Long (3), Narváez (21). SB_Smith (44). S_Cordell (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease 5 3 1 1 3 5
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Cordero 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Bummer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Marshall 1 2 0 0 0 0
Colomé, L, 4-4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Seattle
Hernández 7 5 1 1 1 4
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 3
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1
Magill, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Bass(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:28. A_26,063 (47,943).

