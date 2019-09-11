Listen Live Sports

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

September 11, 2019 1:10 am
 
Cincinnati Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 8 3 Totals 27 4 4 4
Blandino dh 2 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0
O’Grady ph-dh 1 1 1 2 Nola 1b 2 1 0 0
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 2
Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Aquino rf 4 0 2 0 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 Lewis rf 3 1 1 1
Ervin cf 4 1 2 0 Lopes lf 2 0 0 0
Galvis 2b 4 0 1 1 Long ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Peraza lf 2 0 2 0 Walton ss 0 0 0 0
VanMeter ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Smith cf-lf 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 1 0 0 Moore ss 2 1 1 1
Narváez ph 1 0 0 0
Bishop cf 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 010 000 200 3
Seattle 000 011 02x 4

DP_Cincinnati 1, Seattle 4. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3. 2B_Peraza 2 (14). 3B_Ervin (7). HR_O’Grady (1), Lewis (1), Moore (8), Seager (22). SB_Nola (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bauer 6 1-3 3 2 2 3 8
Lorenzen H,19 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 1
Garrett L,4-3 BS,0-3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Seattle
Sheffield 6 7 1 1 3 4
Adams BS,0-2 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Guilbeau 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Altavilla W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bass S,3-8 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:49. A_12,230 (47,943).

