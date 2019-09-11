Listen Live Sports

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

September 11, 2019 1:10 am
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 8 3 5 6
Blandino dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .308
b-O’Grady ph-dh 1 1 1 2 0 0 .238
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .268
Aquino rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .288
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Ervin cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .290
Galvis 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .232
Peraza lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .243
a-VanMeter ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Barnhart c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .230
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 4 4 4 9
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Nola 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .265
Seager 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .247
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Lewis rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Lopes lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .258
c-Long ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Walton ss 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Moore ss 2 1 1 1 0 1 .214
d-Narváez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Bishop cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .089
Cincinnati 010 000 200_3 8 0
Seattle 000 011 02x_4 4 0

a-grounded out for Peraza in the 7th. b-homered for Blandino in the 7th. c-walked for Lopes in the 7th. d-struck out for Moore in the 8th.

LOB_Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3. 2B_Peraza 2 (14). 3B_Ervin (7). HR_O’Grady (1), off Adams; Lewis (1), off Bauer; Moore (8), off Bauer; Seager (22), off Garrett. RBIs_Galvis (12), O’Grady 2 (2), Lewis (1), Moore (23), Seager 2 (58). SB_Nola (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Barnhart 2, Ervin); Seattle 2 (Murphy, Vogelbach). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 7; Seattle 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Aquino, J.Iglesias. LIDP_Smith. GIDP_Galvis, J.Iglesias, Votto.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, Votto, Suárez); Seattle 4 (Moore, Nola; Seager, Nola; Moore, Gordon, Nola; Gordon, Moore, Nola).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 6 1-3 3 2 2 3 8 116 7.40
Lorenzen, H, 19 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 19 3.20
Garrett, L, 4-3, BS, 0-3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 14 2.89
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sheffield 6 7 1 1 3 4 91 4.43
Adams, BS, 0-2 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 3.90
Guilbeau 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.50
Altavilla, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 5.79
Bass, S, 3-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.67

Inherited runners-scored_Lorenzen 1-0, Garrett 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:49. A_12,230 (47,943).

