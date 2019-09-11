Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|5
|6
|
|Blandino dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|b-O’Grady ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Ervin cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Peraza lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|a-VanMeter ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|4
|4
|4
|9
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Nola 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.247
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Lewis rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Lopes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|c-Long ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Walton ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Moore ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|d-Narváez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Bishop cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.089
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|200_3
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|011
|02x_4
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Peraza in the 7th. b-homered for Blandino in the 7th. c-walked for Lopes in the 7th. d-struck out for Moore in the 8th.
LOB_Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3. 2B_Peraza 2 (14). 3B_Ervin (7). HR_O’Grady (1), off Adams; Lewis (1), off Bauer; Moore (8), off Bauer; Seager (22), off Garrett. RBIs_Galvis (12), O’Grady 2 (2), Lewis (1), Moore (23), Seager 2 (58). SB_Nola (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Barnhart 2, Ervin); Seattle 2 (Murphy, Vogelbach). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 7; Seattle 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Aquino, J.Iglesias. LIDP_Smith. GIDP_Galvis, J.Iglesias, Votto.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, Votto, Suárez); Seattle 4 (Moore, Nola; Seager, Nola; Moore, Gordon, Nola; Gordon, Moore, Nola).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|116
|7.40
|Lorenzen, H, 19
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|3.20
|Garrett, L, 4-3, BS, 0-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.89
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|3
|4
|91
|4.43
|Adams, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|3.90
|Guilbeau
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.50
|Altavilla, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.79
|Bass, S, 3-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.67
Inherited runners-scored_Lorenzen 1-0, Garrett 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:49. A_12,230 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.