Seattle 7, Baltimore 6

September 22, 2019 12:05 am
 
Seattle Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Long lf 4 3 3 1 Alberto 3b-2b 6 0 2 1
Bishop lf 1 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 5 0 1 0
Lopes ph-lf 1 0 1 1 Santander rf 5 1 0 0
Crawford ss 5 2 3 4 Núñez dh 4 1 1 0
Lewis rf 5 0 2 0 Stewart pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Seager 3b 6 0 1 0 Villar 2b-ss 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Hays cf 6 1 1 2
Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 Severino c 4 1 0 0
Nola ph-1b 3 0 0 0 Smith Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
Santana dh 3 0 0 0 Wilkerson lf 5 2 2 1
Narváez ph 1 0 1 0 Martin ss 2 0 1 2
Moore pr-dh 2 1 0 0 Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 6 0 0 0
Smith cf 6 1 0 0
Seattle 001 020 030 000 1 7
Baltimore 030 010 020 000 0 6

E_Murphy (4), Sheffield (1), Tan.Scott (1). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Seattle 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Long (10), Wilkerson 2 (18), Martin (7). HR_Long (5), Crawford (7), Hays (2). SB_Smith (45), Villar (38). S_Martin (5).

Seattle
Sheffield 4 1-3 5 4 4 1 5
Brennan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adams 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Tuivailala 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 3
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0
Grotz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guilbeau 1 0 0 0 0 0
Altavilla W,2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Swanson S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Wojciechowski 4 1-3 6 3 2 2 4
Kline 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Fry H,11 1 2 0 0 1 1
Givens BS,11-19 1 2 3 3 1 0
Armstrong 2 0 0 0 0 2
Tate 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tan.Scott L,1-1 2-3 1 1 0 0 0

HBP_Wojciechowski (Crawford), Sheffield (Mancini), Grotz (Núñez), Swanson (Villar). WP_Sheffield, Givens.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_4:42. A_22,556 (45,971).

