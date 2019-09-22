Seattle 7, Baltimore 6

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Long lf 4 3 3 1 1 0 .288 Bishop lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .113 d-Lopes ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .253 Crawford ss 5 2 3 4 0 1 .233 Lewis rf 5 0 2 0 1 1 .333 Seager 3b 6 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 2 2 .279 Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 a-Nola ph-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Santana dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254 b-Narváez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .284 1-Moore pr-dh 2 1 0 0 0 1 .215 Gordon 2b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Smith cf 6 1 0 0 0 0 .229

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 3b-2b 6 0 2 1 0 0 .313 Mancini 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Santander rf 5 1 0 0 1 2 .265 Núñez dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .246 2-Stewart pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Villar 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Hays cf 6 1 1 2 0 1 .308 Severino c 4 1 0 0 1 0 .251 e-Smith Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Wilkerson lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .218 Martin ss 2 0 1 2 0 0 .200 c-Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236

Seattle 001 020 030 000 1_7 11 2 Baltimore 030 010 020 000 0_6 8 1

a-pinch hit for Vogelbach in the 7th. b-singled for Santana in the 8th. c-lined out for Martin in the 9th. d-singled for Bishop in the 13th. e-struck out for Severino in the 13th.

1-ran for Narváez in the 8th. 2-ran for Núñez in the 10th.

E_Murphy (4), Sheffield (1), Tan.Scott (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Long (10), Wilkerson 2 (18), Martin (7). HR_Long (5), off Wojciechowski; Crawford (7), off Givens; Hays (2), off Tuivailala. RBIs_Long (14), Crawford 4 (44), Lopes (12), Wilkerson (35), Martin 2 (21), Alberto (50), Hays 2 (7). SB_Smith (45), Villar (38). CS_Villar (9), Alberto (4), Lopes (3). S_Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Vogelbach 2, Murphy, Nola); Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Villar, Smith Jr.). RISP_Seattle 4 for 13; Baltimore 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Seager, Hays 2.

DP_Seattle 1 (Murphy, Gordon, Murphy).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield 4 1-3 5 4 4 1 5 60 5.81 Brennan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.80 Magill 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.48 Adams 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.77 Tuivailala 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 3 29 2.57 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.50 Grotz 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.94 Guilbeau 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.27 Altavilla, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 6.39 Swanson, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.05

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski 4 1-3 6 3 2 2 4 94 5.31 Kline 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 6.18 Fry, H, 11 1 2 0 0 1 1 28 5.17 Givens, BS, 11-19 1 2 3 3 1 0 27 4.77 Armstrong 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 4.78 Tate 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 21 6.52 Tan.Scott, L, 1-1 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 13 5.32

Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 3-0, Tuivailala 1-0, Kline 3-1. HBP_Wojciechowski (Crawford), Sheffield (Mancini), Grotz (Núñez), Swanson (Villar). WP_Sheffield, Givens. PB_Severino (10).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_4:42. A_22,556 (45,971).

