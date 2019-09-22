Seattle 7, Baltimore 6

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Long lf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Bishop lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|d-Lopes ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.233
|Lewis rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Seager 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.279
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|a-Nola ph-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|b-Narváez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|1-Moore pr-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Gordon 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Smith cf
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b-2b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|2-Stewart pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Hays cf
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Severino c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|e-Smith Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Wilkerson lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Ruiz ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Seattle
|001
|020
|030
|000
|1_7
|11
|2
|Baltimore
|030
|010
|020
|000
|0_6
|8
|1
a-pinch hit for Vogelbach in the 7th. b-singled for Santana in the 8th. c-lined out for Martin in the 9th. d-singled for Bishop in the 13th. e-struck out for Severino in the 13th.
1-ran for Narváez in the 8th. 2-ran for Núñez in the 10th.
E_Murphy (4), Sheffield (1), Tan.Scott (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Long (10), Wilkerson 2 (18), Martin (7). HR_Long (5), off Wojciechowski; Crawford (7), off Givens; Hays (2), off Tuivailala. RBIs_Long (14), Crawford 4 (44), Lopes (12), Wilkerson (35), Martin 2 (21), Alberto (50), Hays 2 (7). SB_Smith (45), Villar (38). CS_Villar (9), Alberto (4), Lopes (3). S_Martin.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Vogelbach 2, Murphy, Nola); Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Villar, Smith Jr.). RISP_Seattle 4 for 13; Baltimore 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Seager, Hays 2.
DP_Seattle 1 (Murphy, Gordon, Murphy).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|60
|5.81
|Brennan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.80
|Magill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.48
|Adams
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.77
|Tuivailala
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|29
|2.57
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.50
|Grotz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.94
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.27
|Altavilla, W, 2-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|6.39
|Swanson, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.05
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|94
|5.31
|Kline
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|6.18
|Fry, H, 11
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|5.17
|Givens, BS, 11-19
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|27
|4.77
|Armstrong
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.78
|Tate
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|6.52
|Tan.Scott, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.32
Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 3-0, Tuivailala 1-0, Kline 3-1. HBP_Wojciechowski (Crawford), Sheffield (Mancini), Grotz (Núñez), Swanson (Villar). WP_Sheffield, Givens. PB_Severino (10).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ben May; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_4:42. A_22,556 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.