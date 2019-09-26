Listen Live Sports

Senators-Canucks Sum

September 26, 2019 2:09 am
 
Ottawa 1 2 3—6
Vancouver 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Gaudette (Baertschi), 3:11. 2, Vancouver, Baertschi (Gaudette), 17:50. 3, Ottawa, C.Brown (Tkachuk), 18:24.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Tkachuk (Goloubef, Borowiecki), 3:31. 5, Ottawa, Chlapik (Borowiecki), 17:32.

Third Period_6, Ottawa, Chabot (Tkachuk, White), 2:32 (pp). 7, Ottawa, Anisimov (Ennis), 11:25 (sh). 8, Ottawa, Tkachuk (C.Brown, Chabot), 19:57 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 13-8-8_29. Vancouver 15-16-15_46.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 2 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 4.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 0-0-0 (46 shots-44 saves). Vancouver, Demko 0-0-0 (29-23).

A_18,781 (18,910). T_2:54.

Referees_Chris Lee, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

