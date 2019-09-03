Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Serie A judge: More evidence needed to rule on racist chants

September 3, 2019 10:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — The Italian league’s disciplinary judge says he needs more evidence before deciding if Cagliari should be punished for the racist chants aimed at Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku.

League judge Gerardo Mastrandrea did not even mention the word “racist” in his weekly report, referring only to “chants that were the subject of news articles and TV reports.”

Lukaku converted Inter’s winning penalty kick against Cagliari on Sunday and then glared at home fans behind the goal as they directed monkey chants at him.

Everton forward Moise Kean was also subject to racist abuse when he played against Cagliari for Juventus last season, as was Blaise Matuidi the year before.

Advertisement

The Italian league did not sanction Cagliari for either incident, nor did they do so when Sulley Muntari was abused by the same team’s fans in 2017.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1923: First US Navy airship takes flight