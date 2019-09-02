Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sevilla signs Mexico striker Chicharito for 3 seasons

September 2, 2019 1:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla says it has signed veteran Mexico striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández for the next three seasons to reinforce its attack.

The 31-year-old Chicharito is returning to Spain from English club West Ham, for which he scored 16 goals in 58 matches.

Chicharito played for rival Spanish club Real Madrid in 2014-15 on loan from Manchester United.

He will be under coach Julen Lopetegui at Sevilla, which has made a good start to the Spanish league with two wins and a draw.

Advertisement

“I have come to demand more of myself to bring out the best in me,” Chicharito said on Monday. “I see myself achieving great things with this club.”

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sevilla says it has also acquired goalkeeper Yassine Bounou on loan from Girona, while it has sent defender Simon Kjaer on loan to Atalanta.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations