Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Sexton returns blocked punt to lift EMU over CCSU 34-29

September 21, 2019 8:15 pm
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Mathew Sexton blocked a punt and returned it 30 yards to score the winning touchdown with 10 seconds left and Eastern Michigan beat Central Connecticut 34-29 on Saturday.

Mike Glass III passed for 279 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles (3-1). A lightning strike in the area delayed the game for 47 minutes after Glass threw his fourth TD pass to make it 28-15 early in the fourth quarter.

When play resumed, the Blue Devils (3-1) drove 75 yards to cut the deficit to six on Keonte Lucas’ 1-yard run. Central Connecticut then took a 29-28 lead with 2:05 to go on Aaron Winchester’s 68-yard TD pass to Tyshaun James.

The Blue Devils retook possession when Tre Jones intercepted Glass’ pass with 1:23 left, but the Eastern Michigan defense forced a three-and-out to set up Sexton’s big play.

Winchester threw for 231 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils.

