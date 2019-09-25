Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Ducks Sum

September 25, 2019
 
San Jose 0 1 0—1
Anaheim 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Martinsen (Silfverberg, Guhle), 11:01. 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg (Lundestrom, Rakell), 14:17.

Second Period_3, Anaheim, Guhle (Shore, Sprong), 1:10. 4, San Jose, Brodzinski (Gambrell), 19:06.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Grant, 19:38 (sh).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-10-10_32. Anaheim 11-17-9_37.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 6; Anaheim 0 of 5.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 0-0-0 (36 shots-33 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 0-0-0 (32-31).

A_13,566 (17,174). T_2:51.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

