Sharks-Ducks Sums

|San Jose
|0
|1
|0—1
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, Anaheim, Martinsen (Silfverberg, Guhle), 11:01. 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg (Lundestrom, Rakell), 14:17. Penalties_Larsson, ANA, (holding), 3:11; Meier, SJ, (slashing), 6:25; Martinsen, ANA, (roughing), 6:25; Prout, SJ, (slashing), 7:26; ; Carrick, ANA, Major (fighting), 17:08.
Second Period_3, Anaheim, Guhle (Shore, Sprong), 1:10. 4, San Jose, Brodzinski (Gambrell), 19:06. Penalties_True, SJ, (hooking), 9:14; Del Zotto, ANA, (interference), 13:28; Prout, SJ, served by Knyzhov, Major (kneeing), 17:18; Prout, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:18; Jones, ANA, (high sticking), 17:51.
Third Period_5, Anaheim, Grant, 19:38 (sh). Penalties_Guhle, ANA, (interference), 4:54; Meier, SJ, (cross checking), 9:45; Larsson, ANA, (roughing), 9:45; Fowler, ANA, (high sticking), 10:40; Blichfeld, SJ, (slashing), 15:12; De Leo, ANA, (high sticking), 19:29.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-10-10_32. Anaheim 11-17-9_37.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 6; Anaheim 0 of 5.
Goalies_San Jose, Dell 0-0-0 (36 shots-33 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 0-0-0 (32-31).
A_13,566 (17,174). T_2:51.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.