Sharks-Flames Sum

San Jose 1 3 0—4 Calgary 2 3 1—6

First Period_1, San Jose, Bergmann, 4:01. 2, Calgary, Monahan (Gaudreau, Dube), 7:06. 3, Calgary, Quine (Stone, Rieder), 8:32.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Chekhovich (Radil, Sund), 6:44. 5, Calgary, Ruzicka (Pospisil, Rinaldo), 8:51. 6, Calgary, Ryan (Nielsen, Lucic), 9:21. 7, San Jose, Wiederer (Sund, null), 11:39. 8, Calgary, Dube (Froese, Quine), 13:35. 9, San Jose, Wiederer (null, Chekhovich), 17:54.

Third Period_10, Calgary, Gaudreau, 19:38.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 6-12-2_20. Calgary 6-9-8_23.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Bibeau 0-0-0 (22 shots-17 saves). Calgary, Gillies 0-0-0 (20-16).

A_17,348 (19,289). T_2:20.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Travis Gawryletz.

