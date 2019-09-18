Sharks-Flames Sums

San Jose 1 3 0—4 Calgary 2 3 1—6

First Period_1, San Jose, Bergmann 1, 4:01. 2, Calgary, Monahan 1 (Dube, Gaudreau), 7:06. 3, Calgary, Quine 1 (Rieder, Stone), 8:32. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Chekhovich 1 (Sund, Radil), 6:44. 5, Calgary, Ruzicka 1 (Pospisil, Rinaldo), 8:51. 6, Calgary, Ryan 1 (Lucic, Nielsen), 9:21. 7, San Jose, Wiederer 1 (null, Sund), 11:39. 8, Calgary, Dube 1 (Froese, Quine), 13:35. 9, San Jose, Wiederer 2 (Chekhovich, null), 17:54. Penalties_Ferraro, SJ, (holding), 1:14.

Third Period_10, Calgary, Gaudreau 1, 19:38. Penalties_Ferraro, SJ, (tripping), 1:11; Nielsen, CGY, (slashing), 8:48.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 6-12-2_20. Calgary 6-9-8_23.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Calgary 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Bibeau 0-1-0 (22 shots-17 saves). Calgary, Gillies 1-0-0 (20-16).

A_17,348 (19,289). T_2:20.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Travis Gawryletz.

