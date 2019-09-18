Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks-Flames Sums

September 18, 2019 11:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 1 3 0—4
Calgary 2 3 1—6

First Period_1, San Jose, Bergmann 1, 4:01. 2, Calgary, Monahan 1 (Dube, Gaudreau), 7:06. 3, Calgary, Quine 1 (Rieder, Stone), 8:32. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Chekhovich 1 (Sund, Radil), 6:44. 5, Calgary, Ruzicka 1 (Pospisil, Rinaldo), 8:51. 6, Calgary, Ryan 1 (Lucic, Nielsen), 9:21. 7, San Jose, Wiederer 1 (null, Sund), 11:39. 8, Calgary, Dube 1 (Froese, Quine), 13:35. 9, San Jose, Wiederer 2 (Chekhovich, null), 17:54. Penalties_Ferraro, SJ, (holding), 1:14.

Third Period_10, Calgary, Gaudreau 1, 19:38. Penalties_Ferraro, SJ, (tripping), 1:11; Nielsen, CGY, (slashing), 8:48.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 6-12-2_20. Calgary 6-9-8_23.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Calgary 0 of 2.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Goalies_San Jose, Bibeau 0-1-0 (22 shots-17 saves). Calgary, Gillies 1-0-0 (20-16).

A_17,348 (19,289). T_2:20.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year