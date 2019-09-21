Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sheffield, Mariners to take on Wojciechowski, Orioles on Saturday

September 21, 2019 3:10 am
 
1 min read
Seattle Mariners (65-89, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (50-104, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 5.40 ERA) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (3-8, 5.38 ERA)

LINE: Mariners -109; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Seattle will face off on Saturday.

The Orioles are 24-55 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .414 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Mariners are 32-47 on the road. The Seattle offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .283. The Orioles won the last meeting 5-3. Aaron Brooks notched his sixth victory and Anthony Santander went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Felix Hernandez took his seventh loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 34 home runs and is slugging .535. Santander is 5-for-34 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Narvaez leads the Mariners with 117 hits and is batting .283. Kyle Lewis is 13-for-40 with three doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by one run

Mariners: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

