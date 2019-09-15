Sky-Aces, Box

CHICAGO (92)

DeShields 7-20 6-8 23, Dolson 6-10 0-0 13, Ndour 7-10 2-3 17, Quigley 2-11 2-2 6, Vandersloot 3-10 0-0 7, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Copper 6-8 1-1 16, Faulkner 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 4-11 0-0 8, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-82 11-14 92.

LAS VEGAS (93)

Cambage 8-19 6-7 23, J.Young 0-0 1-2 1, McBride 4-10 7-8 16, T.Young 2-3 0-0 4, Wilson 4-10 3-3 11, Colson 0-2 0-0 0, Hamby 6-9 4-7 17, Plum 6-13 0-0 15, Prince 1-2 0-0 2, Rodgers 0-0 0-0 0, Swords 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 32-71 23-29 93.

Chicago 29 22 24 17—92 Las Vegas 21 24 31 17—93

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-32 (Copper 3-4, DeShields 3-8, Ndour 1-3, Dolson 1-3, Vandersloot 1-4, Williams 0-1, Parker 0-3, Quigley 0-6), Las Vegas 6-13 (Plum 3-5, Cambage 1-1, Hamby 1-1, McBride 1-5, Colson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 36 (Ndour 8), Las Vegas 44 (Cambage 17). Assists_Chicago 28 (Vandersloot 12), Las Vegas 18 (Plum 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 24, Las Vegas 16. A_7,981 (12,000).

