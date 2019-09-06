Sky-Sun, Box

DeShields 11-23 5-6 30, Dolson 4-7 0-0 8, Ndour 7-12 4-4 18, Quigley 4-7 0-0 9, Vandersloot 5-8 8-9 19, Copper 3-7 2-2 8, Faulkner 1-2 0-0 2, G.Williams 4-5 0-0 9, Parker 2-5 2-3 6, Samuelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-77 21-24 109.
A.Thomas 4-10 1-3 9, C.Williams 10-21 3-3 25, J.Jones 5-17 6-7 18, J.Thomas 5-11 2-2 13, Stricklen 5-10 0-0 14, B.Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Banham 0-0 0-0 0, Hiedeman 3-5 0-1 8, Holmes 3-6 4-6 11, Tuck 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 38-89 16-22 104.
|Chicago
|34
|18
|21
|21
|15—109
|Connecticut
|33
|19
|28
|14
|10—104
3-Point Goals_Chicago 6-23 (DeShields 3-7, G.Williams 1-2, Vandersloot 1-3, Quigley 1-4, Dolson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Samuelson 0-1, Faulkner 0-1, Ndour 0-3), Connecticut 12-26 (Stricklen 4-7, C.Williams 2-3, Hiedeman 2-3, J.Jones 2-4, Holmes 1-2, J.Thomas 1-5, Tuck 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 41 (Dolson 9), Connecticut 40 (C.Williams, J.Jones 9). Assists_Chicago 26 (Vandersloot 11), Connecticut 22 (C.Williams 9). Total Fouls_Chicago 18, Connecticut 21. A_8,077 (9,323).
