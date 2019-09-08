Listen Live Sports

Slumping Nationals look to break 4-game slide against Braves

September 8, 2019 3:10 am
 
Washington Nationals (78-63, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (89-54, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.60 ERA) Braves: Mike Soroka (11-3, 2.54 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Braves are 41-21 against opponents from the NL East. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .300.

The Nationals are 35-29 against the rest of their division. Washington has slugged .453, good for fourth in the majors. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a .627 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 32 home runs. The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Julio Teheran recorded his 10th victory and Brian McCann went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Austin Voth took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 38 home runs and has 115 RBIs. Ozzie Albies is 13-for-37 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 162 hits and has 114 RBIs. Juan Soto is 15-for-37 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .255 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (toe), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

