Smith with 4 TDs leads Villanova past Bucknell 45-10

September 14, 2019 9:58 pm
 
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Villanova took an early lead and held it to beat Bucknell 45-10 on Saturday.

Smith had 109 yards passing for the Wildcats (3-0). Justin Covington ran for 119 yards on seven carries.

The Wildcats scored 35 unanswered points, starting with Jaquan Amos’ 34-yard interception return of a John Chiarolanzio pass on the third play of the game. Smith fired a 23-yard score to Todd Summers for a 14-0 lead and followed up on the team’s next drive with a 3-yard keeper for another touchdown with 13:19 left in the second quarter. A second Chiarolanzio interception, this time by Drew Wiley, led to another Villanova scoring drive as Smith found Changa Hodge on a 6-yard touchdown throw and the Wildcats led 28-0 at halftime.

Smith opened the second half with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Dez Boykin for a 35-0 advantage and Villanova cruised to the win. The Wildcats held Bucknell to just 46 rushing yards.

Chiarolanzio finished with 134 yards passing for the Bison (0-3).

