Soccer authorities meet with Twitter over racist abuse

September 20, 2019 7:54 am
 
LONDON (AP) — English soccer authorities say they have had a “productive and positive” meeting with representatives from Twitter in the wake of black players receiving racist abuse on the social-media platform this season.

The Football Association, the Premier League and the English Football League were all represented at the meeting, which the FA said “gave both the football authorities and Twitter an opportunity to examine some of the specific issues around this unacceptable behavior both online and offline.”

The FA said “all parties agreed to take these constructive discussions forward.”

Manchester United players Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are among those who have been subjected to racist abuse on social media during and after matches. The Professional Footballers’ Association has called on companies to dedicate more resources to identifying and removing offensive posts, and to delete accounts.

Many of the PFA’s members staged a 24-hour social media boycott in April as part a campaign called “Enough.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

