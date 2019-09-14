Solheim Cup Results

At Gleneagles Resort (PGA Centenary) Gleneagles, Scotland Yardage: 6,434; Par: 72 EUROPE 8, UNITED STATES 8 Saturday Foursomes United States 2, Europe 2

Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, United States, def. Anne Van Dam and Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 2 and 1.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald, United States, 3 and 2.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe, def. Megan Khang and Danielle Kang, United States, 4 and 3.

Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe, 6 and 5.

Fourballs United States 2½, Europe 1½

Brittany Altomare and Annie Park, United States, def. Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam, Europe, 1 up.

Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex, United States, halved with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, United States, 2 up.

Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz, Europe, 2 and 1.

Friday Foursomes Europe 2½, United States 1½

Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, United States, halved with Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomore, United States, 2 and 1.

Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe, 6 and 4.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe, def. Megan Khang and Annie Park, United States, 2 and 1.

Fourballs United States 2, Europe 2

Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas, United States, 4 and 2.

Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Europe, 7 and 5.

Nelly Korda and Brittany Altomare, United States, halved with Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe.

Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson, United States, halved with Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe.

