Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Solheim Cup Results

September 14, 2019 2:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
At Gleneagles Resort (PGA Centenary)
Gleneagles, Scotland
Yardage: 6,434; Par: 72
EUROPE 8, UNITED STATES 8
Saturday
Foursomes
United States 2, Europe 2

Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, United States, def. Anne Van Dam and Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 2 and 1.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald, United States, 3 and 2.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe, def. Megan Khang and Danielle Kang, United States, 4 and 3.

Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe, 6 and 5.

Advertisement
Fourballs
United States 2½, Europe 1½

Brittany Altomare and Annie Park, United States, def. Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam, Europe, 1 up.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex, United States, halved with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, United States, 2 up.

Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz, Europe, 2 and 1.

Friday
Foursomes
Europe 2½, United States 1½

Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, United States, halved with Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomore, United States, 2 and 1.

Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Caroline Masson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe, 6 and 4.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe, def. Megan Khang and Annie Park, United States, 2 and 1.

Fourballs
United States 2, Europe 2

Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas, United States, 4 and 2.

Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Europe, 7 and 5.

Nelly Korda and Brittany Altomare, United States, halved with Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe.

Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson, United States, halved with Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII