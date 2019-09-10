Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Solheim Cup Rosters

September 10, 2019 12:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Sept. 13-15
At PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles Resort
Gleneagles, Scotland
c-captain’s pick, i-injured, will not play, r-replacement
UNITED STATES

Captain: Juli Inkster

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Danielle Kang

Advertisement

Megan Khang

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

ci-Stacy Lewis

r-Ally McDonald

Annie Park

c-Morgan Pressel

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Lizette Salas

Lexi Thompson

Angel Yin

EUROPE

Captain: Catriona Matthew

c-Celine Boutier, France

Carlota Ciganda, Spain

Georgia Hall, England

Caroline Hedwall, Sweden

Charley Hull, England

c-Bronte Law, England

Azahara Munoz, Spain

Anna Nordqvist, Sweden

c-Suzann Pettersen, Norway

c-Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England

Anne Van Dam, Netherlands

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria