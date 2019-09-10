Solheim Cup Rosters

|Sept. 13-15
|At PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles Resort
|Gleneagles, Scotland
|c-captain’s pick, i-injured, will not play, r-replacement
|UNITED STATES
Captain: Juli Inkster
Marina Alex
Brittany Altomare
Danielle Kang
Megan Khang
Jessica Korda
Nelly Korda
ci-Stacy Lewis
r-Ally McDonald
Annie Park
c-Morgan Pressel
Lizette Salas
Lexi Thompson
Angel Yin
Captain: Catriona Matthew
c-Celine Boutier, France
Carlota Ciganda, Spain
Georgia Hall, England
Caroline Hedwall, Sweden
Charley Hull, England
c-Bronte Law, England
Azahara Munoz, Spain
Anna Nordqvist, Sweden
c-Suzann Pettersen, Norway
c-Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England
Anne Van Dam, Netherlands
