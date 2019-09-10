Solheim Cup Rosters

Sept. 13-15 At PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles Resort Gleneagles, Scotland c-captain’s pick, i-injured, will not play, r-replacement UNITED STATES

Captain: Juli Inkster

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Danielle Kang

Megan Khang

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

ci-Stacy Lewis

r-Ally McDonald

Annie Park

c-Morgan Pressel

Lizette Salas

Lexi Thompson

Angel Yin

EUROPE

Captain: Catriona Matthew

c-Celine Boutier, France

Carlota Ciganda, Spain

Georgia Hall, England

Caroline Hedwall, Sweden

Charley Hull, England

c-Bronte Law, England

Azahara Munoz, Spain

Anna Nordqvist, Sweden

c-Suzann Pettersen, Norway

c-Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England

Anne Van Dam, Netherlands

