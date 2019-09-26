Listen Live Sports

South Carolina DB Sanders changes to dad Deion’s NFL number

September 26, 2019 3:44 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina defensive back Shilo Sanders is now wearing the same jersey number his father Deion “Prime Time” Sanders made famous in the NFL.

School officials said Thursday that the younger Sanders, who had worn No. 12 this season, is changing to No. 21. The move comes after Gamecocks starting safety Jamyest Williams — who had been wearing “21” the past few seasons — decided to leave the team after four games. Williams will redshirt the rest of this season with the intent of transfer elsewhere.

Shilo Sanders is a 6-foot, 190-pound freshman from Cedar Hill, Texas.

Deion Sanders wore No. 2 as a star for Florida State, then wore No. 21 in the NFL with Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas and Washington. Sanders wore No. 37 for his final two seasons with Baltimore.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball , http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast

