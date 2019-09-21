Listen Live Sports

South Dakota beats Northern Colorado 14-6

September 21, 2019 8:23 pm
 
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Austin Simmons passed for 185 yards and a touchdown on Saturday and South Dakota won its first game of the year 14-6 over Northern Colorado.

Simmons also ran 17 times for 63 yards for the Coyotes (1-3). Kai Henry added 60 yards rushing on nine carries.

South Dakota opened the scoring in the second quarter on Simmons’ 10-yard TD pass to Connor Herrmann.

Milo Hall’s 5-yard run capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive in the third quarter for the Bears (0-4). Patrick Nassiat’s extra point attempt was blocked and Northern Colorado trailed 7-6.

Ben Klett barreled into the end zone on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make it 14-6 for the Coyotes.

Jacob Knipp passed for 184 yards, Hall finished with 73 yards rushing on 20 carries and Jaren Mitchell caught four passes for 70 yards for the Bears.

