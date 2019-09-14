Listen Live Sports

Southern gets 1st win, wallops NAIA’s Edward Waters 61-0

September 14, 2019 10:30 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After opening a promising season with back-to-back losses at McNeese State and Memphis, Southern walloped NAIA member Edward Waters College, 61-0 in the Pete Richardson Classic Saturday night.

The Jaguars led 16-0 after one quarter and 40-0 at intermission.

Edward Waters College, a private NAIA school from Jacksonville, Florida, was forced to evacuate its campus August 29 because of Hurricane Dorian and the Tigers did not return until two days before its season opener with Morehouse, a 26-20 loss. Prior to evacuating, the team was forced to practice indoors eight times in 10 days because of torrential rain. The loss to the Jaguars is the first of four straight road games for the Tigers.

