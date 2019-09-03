Listen Live Sports

Spain coach Moreno says Luis Enrique can return if he wants

September 3, 2019 10:57 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Robert Moreno says he would leave the job if Luis Enrique decides to return to the national team.

Moreno says “he would be delighted to step aside and work with him” again if the former coach is ready to come back.

Luis Enrique resigned from the national team in June, a few months after his 9-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer. She died last week.

Moreno, formerly the assistant coach, took over after Luis Enrique resigned.

Moreno says he is Luis Enrique’s friend and “it’s still too soon to talk about” the coaching situation.

Spain will visit Romania on Thursday and host the Faeroe Islands on Sept. 8 in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

