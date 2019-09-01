Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sparks-Aces, Box

September 1, 2019 12:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       
LOS ANGELES (86)

Gray 3-13 3-4 10, N.Ogwumike 4-8 0-0 8, Parker 6-14 0-0 14, Ruffin-Pratt 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 10-22 10-11 37, Brown 3-5 0-1 6, C.Ogwumike 4-6 1-1 9, Vadeeva 0-1 0-0 0, Wiese 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 31-77 14-17 86.

LAS VEGAS (92)

Cambage 3-12 2-4 8, J.Young 0-3 0-0 0, McBride 4-9 3-4 14, T.Young 1-5 0-0 2, Wilson 7-12 10-14 24, Colson 1-1 0-0 2, Hamby 4-7 3-4 12, Plum 7-10 5-6 20, Prince 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 31-65 23-32 92.

Los Angeles 23 21 22 20—86
Las Vegas 16 20 22 34—92

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 10-28 (Williams 7-15, Parker 2-5, Gray 1-4, C.Ogwumike 0-1, Wiese 0-3), Las Vegas 7-16 (McBride 3-7, Prince 2-3, Hamby 1-2, Plum 1-3, J.Young 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 27 (N.Ogwumike 7), Las Vegas 48 (Wilson, Hamby 12). Assists_Los Angeles 19 (Gray 7), Las Vegas 19 (Plum, J.Young 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 20, Las Vegas 18. Technicals_Parker, Las Vegas coach Aces (Defensive three second). A_8,470 (12,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury