Sparks-Aces, Box

LOS ANGELES (86)

Gray 3-13 3-4 10, N.Ogwumike 4-8 0-0 8, Parker 6-14 0-0 14, Ruffin-Pratt 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 10-22 10-11 37, Brown 3-5 0-1 6, C.Ogwumike 4-6 1-1 9, Vadeeva 0-1 0-0 0, Wiese 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 31-77 14-17 86.

LAS VEGAS (92)

Cambage 3-12 2-4 8, J.Young 0-3 0-0 0, McBride 4-9 3-4 14, T.Young 1-5 0-0 2, Wilson 7-12 10-14 24, Colson 1-1 0-0 2, Hamby 4-7 3-4 12, Plum 7-10 5-6 20, Prince 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 31-65 23-32 92.

Los Angeles 23 21 22 20—86 Las Vegas 16 20 22 34—92

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 10-28 (Williams 7-15, Parker 2-5, Gray 1-4, C.Ogwumike 0-1, Wiese 0-3), Las Vegas 7-16 (McBride 3-7, Prince 2-3, Hamby 1-2, Plum 1-3, J.Young 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 27 (N.Ogwumike 7), Las Vegas 48 (Wilson, Hamby 12). Assists_Los Angeles 19 (Gray 7), Las Vegas 19 (Plum, J.Young 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 20, Las Vegas 18. Technicals_Parker, Las Vegas coach Aces (Defensive three second). A_8,470 (12,000).

