Springer carted off after he collides with wall

September 3, 2019 9:22 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with the wall catching a ball.

Springer caught Ryan Braun’s long fly ball in the fifth inning and hit the wall. His head snapped back and he fell to the ground. He immediately grabbed the back of his head as his glove fell off. Astros medical personnel raced out to assist him.

After a momentary delay, he was carted off the field by Miller Park medical personnel. He sat up in the cart as it left the field.

Kyle Tucker batted for Springer and replaced him in right.

