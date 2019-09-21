Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spurs lose 2-1 after marginal VAR call, Leicester comeback

September 21, 2019 9:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Tottenham conceded two goals after having one of its own ruled out by VAR for the most marginal offside to lose 2-1 at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs were already leading through a first-half strike by Harry Kane when Serge Aurier drove a deflected shot into the bottom corner, seemingly giving the visitors a 2-0 cushion.

However, after a lengthy stoppage as the video assistant referee took a forensic look at whether Son Heung-min was offside by millimeters in the buildup, the goal was ruled out.

In Leicester’s next attack, Jamie Vardy cut the ball back for Ricardo Pereira to side foot home a deflected finish to make it 1-1 in the 69th minute.

Advertisement

James Maddison completed Leicester’s comeback at King Power stadium by scoring from outside the area in the 85th.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Leicester, widely tipped as a potential outsider to break into the top four this season, moved to 11 points from six games and is already in the Champions League positions.

Tottenham is now winless in its last nine away games in the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson