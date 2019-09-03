St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 2 0 1 9 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .269 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Vogt c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .308 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Dubon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Rodríguez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 5 1 1 8 Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Ozuna lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .263 DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Molina c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Edman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .163 J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Francisco 000 000 000_0 2 0 St. Louis 000 001 00x_1 5 0

a-popped out for Flaherty in the 8th. b-flied out for Watson in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 3, St. Louis 4. HR_Ozuna (25), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Ozuna (78).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 0; St. Louis 2 (Molina). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 0; St. Louis 1 for 2.

GIDP_Wong.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubon, Crawford, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez L,5-8 7 5 1 1 1 7 94 5.15 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.39

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty W,9-7 8 1 0 0 1 8 113 3.14 C.Martínez S,18-21 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.15

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:11. A_38,259 (45,538).

