St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|1
|9
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Dubon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rodríguez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|1
|8
|
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Edman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|J.Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|00x_1
|5
|0
a-popped out for Flaherty in the 8th. b-flied out for Watson in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 3, St. Louis 4. HR_Ozuna (25), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Ozuna (78).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 0; St. Louis 2 (Molina). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 0; St. Louis 1 for 2.
GIDP_Wong.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubon, Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez L,5-8
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|94
|5.15
|Watson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.39
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty W,9-7
|8
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|113
|3.14
|C.Martínez S,18-21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.15
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:11. A_38,259 (45,538).
