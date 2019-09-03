Listen Live Sports

St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

September 3, 2019 11:32 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 2 0 1 9
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .269
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Vogt c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Dubon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Rodríguez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 5 1 1 8
Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Ozuna lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .263
DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Molina c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Edman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .163
J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Francisco 000 000 000_0 2 0
St. Louis 000 001 00x_1 5 0

a-popped out for Flaherty in the 8th. b-flied out for Watson in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 3, St. Louis 4. HR_Ozuna (25), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Ozuna (78).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 0; St. Louis 2 (Molina). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 0; St. Louis 1 for 2.

GIDP_Wong.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Dubon, Crawford, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez L,5-8 7 5 1 1 1 7 94 5.15
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.39
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty W,9-7 8 1 0 0 1 8 113 3.14
C.Martínez S,18-21 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.15

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:11. A_38,259 (45,538).

