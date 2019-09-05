St. Louis 10, San Francisco 0

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 2 5 Yastrzemski lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Joseph 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080 Rickard lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Vogt c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .266 c-Garcia ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .136 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Menez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — i-Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 2 0 .229 d-Solano ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .335 Davis rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Dubon 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263 L.Webb p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Shaw ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 12 9 6 7 Edman rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .280 Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287 f-Sosa ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .260 g-Muñoz ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 O’Neill lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .274 DeJong ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .246 h-Ravelo ph-1b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Molina c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .277 e-Knizner ph-c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .213 Carpenter 3b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .221 Arozarena cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .273 D.Hudson p 2 0 1 2 0 1 .068 Cabrera p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

San Francisco 000 000 000_0 4 1 St. Louis 305 000 02x_10 12 0

a-grounded out for B.Smith in the 5th. b-grounded out for Coonrod in the 6th. c-struck out for Vogt in the 7th. d-flied out for Crawford in the 7th. e-singled for Molina in the 7th. f-grounded out for Wong in the 8th. g-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 8th. h-homered for DeJong in the 8th. i-grounded out for Barraclough in the 9th.

E_Crawford (15). LOB_San Francisco 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Edman (14), O’Neill (6). HR_DeJong (26), off L.Webb; Ravelo (1), off Barraclough. RBIs_Goldschmidt (79), DeJong 2 (70), Molina (49), Carpenter (37), D.Hudson 2 (2), Ravelo 2 (3). SB_Arozarena (1). S_D.Hudson.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Dubon, Joseph, Solano); St. Louis 5 (Edman 3, Wong). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; St. Louis 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Garcia, Wong, DeJong.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA L.Webb, L, 1-1 2 2-3 8 8 7 2 2 67 6.50 B.Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Coonrod 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.49 Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 5.28 Menez 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 6.43 Barraclough 1 2 2 2 1 0 24 9.00

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA D.Hudson, W, 15-6 6 1 0 0 2 2 97 3.40 Cabrera, S, 1-1 3 3 0 0 0 3 39 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_B.Smith 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:54. A_36,800 (45,538).

