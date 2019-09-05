Listen Live Sports

...

St. Louis 10, San Francisco 0

September 5, 2019 4:21 pm
 
1 min read
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 4 0 2 5
Yastrzemski lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Joseph 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080
Rickard lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Vogt c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .266
c-Garcia ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Menez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
i-Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Crawford ss 0 0 0 0 2 0 .229
d-Solano ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .335
Davis rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Dubon 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263
L.Webb p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
B.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Shaw ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 12 9 6 7
Edman rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287
f-Sosa ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .260
g-Muñoz ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
O’Neill lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .274
DeJong ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .246
h-Ravelo ph-1b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Molina c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .277
e-Knizner ph-c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .213
Carpenter 3b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .221
Arozarena cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .273
D.Hudson p 2 0 1 2 0 1 .068
Cabrera p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
San Francisco 000 000 000_0 4 1
St. Louis 305 000 02x_10 12 0

a-grounded out for B.Smith in the 5th. b-grounded out for Coonrod in the 6th. c-struck out for Vogt in the 7th. d-flied out for Crawford in the 7th. e-singled for Molina in the 7th. f-grounded out for Wong in the 8th. g-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 8th. h-homered for DeJong in the 8th. i-grounded out for Barraclough in the 9th.

E_Crawford (15). LOB_San Francisco 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Edman (14), O’Neill (6). HR_DeJong (26), off L.Webb; Ravelo (1), off Barraclough. RBIs_Goldschmidt (79), DeJong 2 (70), Molina (49), Carpenter (37), D.Hudson 2 (2), Ravelo 2 (3). SB_Arozarena (1). S_D.Hudson.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Dubon, Joseph, Solano); St. Louis 5 (Edman 3, Wong). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; St. Louis 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Garcia, Wong, DeJong.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
L.Webb, L, 1-1 2 2-3 8 8 7 2 2 67 6.50
B.Smith 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Coonrod 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.49
Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 5.28
Menez 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 6.43
Barraclough 1 2 2 2 1 0 24 9.00
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
D.Hudson, W, 15-6 6 1 0 0 2 2 97 3.40
Cabrera, S, 1-1 3 3 0 0 0 3 39 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_B.Smith 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:54. A_36,800 (45,538).

