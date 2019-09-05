St. Louis 10, San Francisco 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|5
|
|Yastrzemski lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Joseph 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|Rickard lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|c-Garcia ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Menez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|i-Longoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Crawford ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.229
|d-Solano ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Dubon 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|L.Webb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|B.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Shaw ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|9
|6
|7
|
|Edman rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|f-Sosa ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|g-Muñoz ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|O’Neill lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|h-Ravelo ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Molina c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|e-Knizner ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.221
|Arozarena cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|D.Hudson p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.068
|Cabrera p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|St. Louis
|305
|000
|02x_10
|12
|0
a-grounded out for B.Smith in the 5th. b-grounded out for Coonrod in the 6th. c-struck out for Vogt in the 7th. d-flied out for Crawford in the 7th. e-singled for Molina in the 7th. f-grounded out for Wong in the 8th. g-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 8th. h-homered for DeJong in the 8th. i-grounded out for Barraclough in the 9th.
E_Crawford (15). LOB_San Francisco 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Edman (14), O’Neill (6). HR_DeJong (26), off L.Webb; Ravelo (1), off Barraclough. RBIs_Goldschmidt (79), DeJong 2 (70), Molina (49), Carpenter (37), D.Hudson 2 (2), Ravelo 2 (3). SB_Arozarena (1). S_D.Hudson.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Dubon, Joseph, Solano); St. Louis 5 (Edman 3, Wong). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; St. Louis 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Garcia, Wong, DeJong.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Webb, L, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|8
|8
|7
|2
|2
|67
|6.50
|B.Smith
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Coonrod
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.49
|Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|5.28
|Menez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|6.43
|Barraclough
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|9.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|D.Hudson, W, 15-6
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|97
|3.40
|Cabrera, S, 1-1
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|39
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_B.Smith 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:54. A_36,800 (45,538).
