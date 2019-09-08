St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 4 4 Edman rf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Wong 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .286 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .259 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Molina c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Carpenter 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .226 1-Arozarena pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Bader cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .211 Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .156 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 5 0 1 11 Newman ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .313 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .327 Baron c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .295 c-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Osuna 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .266 M.Cabrera rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .282 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stallings c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .260 b-Kramer ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marvel p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ríos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Wang p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes 2b-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .187

St. Louis 000 011 000_2 5 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-struck out for Ríos in the 6th. b-lined out for Stallings in the 8th. c-grounded out for Marte in the 9th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th.

LOB_St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Carpenter (17), Goldschmidt (19), Newman (18), Osuna (16). RBIs_Bader (32), Goldschmidt (80). S_Flaherty.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Edman 2, Molina); Pittsburgh 3 (Moran, Marte, Frazier). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, M.Cabrera. GIDP_Frazier, Stallings.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, W, 10-7 8 5 0 0 1 10 112 2.99 C.Martínez, S, 19-22 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.07

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marvel, L, 0-1 5 4 2 2 2 2 85 3.60 Ríos 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Wang 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 0.00 Crick 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.96 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Ríos 1-0. HBP_Flaherty (Newman). WP_Flaherty.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:50. A_18,363 (38,362).

