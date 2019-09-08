St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|4
|4
|
|Edman rf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|1-Arozarena pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|1
|11
|
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Baron c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|c-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Osuna 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|M.Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|b-Kramer ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marvel p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ríos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Wang p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes 2b-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|St. Louis
|000
|011
|000_2
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-struck out for Ríos in the 6th. b-lined out for Stallings in the 8th. c-grounded out for Marte in the 9th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th.
LOB_St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Carpenter (17), Goldschmidt (19), Newman (18), Osuna (16). RBIs_Bader (32), Goldschmidt (80). S_Flaherty.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Edman 2, Molina); Pittsburgh 3 (Moran, Marte, Frazier). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Reynolds, M.Cabrera. GIDP_Frazier, Stallings.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 10-7
|8
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|10
|112
|2.99
|C.Martínez, S, 19-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.07
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marvel, L, 0-1
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|85
|3.60
|Ríos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Wang
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Crick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.96
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored_Ríos 1-0. HBP_Flaherty (Newman). WP_Flaherty.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:50. A_18,363 (38,362).
