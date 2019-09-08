St. Louis Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 30 0 5 0 Edman rf-3b 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 3 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 1 0 0 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 1 Baron c 0 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 Carpenter 3b 3 1 2 0 Osuna 1b 4 0 1 0 Arozarena pr-rf 1 0 0 0 M.Cabrera rf 3 0 2 0 Bader cf 3 0 1 1 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Stallings c 2 0 0 0 Kramer ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Marvel p 1 0 0 0 Ríos p 0 0 0 0 Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 Wang p 0 0 0 0 Reyes 2b-lf 0 0 0 0

St. Louis 000 011 000 — 2 Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0

DP_St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Carpenter (17), Goldschmidt (19), Newman (18), Osuna (16). S_Flaherty (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Flaherty W,10-7 8 5 0 0 1 10 C.Martínez S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh Marvel L,0-1 5 4 2 2 2 2 Ríos 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wang 1 1 0 0 1 0 Crick 1 0 0 0 1 2 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Marvel pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Flaherty (Newman). WP_Flaherty.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:50. A_18,363 (38,362).

