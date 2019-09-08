Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0

September 8, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 30 0 5 0
Edman rf-3b 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 3 0 1 0
Wong 2b 3 1 0 0 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 1 Baron c 0 0 0 0
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 Marte cf 3 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0
Molina c 3 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 1 0
Carpenter 3b 3 1 2 0 Osuna 1b 4 0 1 0
Arozarena pr-rf 1 0 0 0 M.Cabrera rf 3 0 2 0
Bader cf 3 0 1 1 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0
Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0
C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0
Stallings c 2 0 0 0
Kramer ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Marvel p 1 0 0 0
Ríos p 0 0 0 0
Tucker ph 1 0 0 0
Wang p 0 0 0 0
Reyes 2b-lf 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 000 011 000 2
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0

DP_St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Carpenter (17), Goldschmidt (19), Newman (18), Osuna (16). S_Flaherty (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty W,10-7 8 5 0 0 1 10
C.Martínez S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Marvel L,0-1 5 4 2 2 2 2
Ríos 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wang 1 1 0 0 1 0
Crick 1 0 0 0 1 2
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Marvel pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Flaherty (Newman). WP_Flaherty.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:50. A_18,363 (38,362).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US