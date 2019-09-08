|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|
|Edman rf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Baron c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Osuna 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kramer ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marvel p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ríos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wang p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reyes 2b-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Carpenter (17), Goldschmidt (19), Newman (18), Osuna (16). S_Flaherty (7).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty W,10-7
|8
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|10
|C.Martínez S,19-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marvel L,0-1
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Ríos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wang
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Crick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Marvel pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Flaherty (Newman). WP_Flaherty.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:50. A_18,363 (38,362).
