St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

September 2, 2019 5:20 pm
 
San Francisco St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 30 3 6 3
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 0 Fowler rf 4 1 1 0
Slater ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 1 1 1
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 1
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 DeJong ss 3 0 1 1
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 1 0
Posey c 4 0 1 0 Edman 3b 3 0 1 0
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Wainwright p 2 0 0 0
Dubon 2b 3 1 2 1 Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0
Beede p 1 0 0 0 Sosa pr 0 0 0 0
Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0
Gustave p 0 0 0 0 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0
Shaw ph-1b 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 000 010 1
St. Louis 201 000 00x 3

LOB_San Francisco 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Dubon (1), Goldschmidt (17), Edman (12). 3B_Wong (4). HR_Dubon (1). SB_Edman (11), Sosa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Beede L,3-9 4 5 3 3 1 2
Suarez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gustave 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Barraclough 1 1 0 0 1 2
Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 1
St. Louis
Wainwright W,10-9 7 4 0 0 0 1
Gallegos H,16 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Miller H,23 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
C.Martínez S,17-20 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Wainwright.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:43. A_40,732 (45,538).

