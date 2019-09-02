St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Slater ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Edman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dubon 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beede p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gustave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shaw ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|201
|000
|00x
|—
|3
LOB_San Francisco 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Dubon (1), Goldschmidt (17), Edman (12). 3B_Wong (4). HR_Dubon (1). SB_Edman (11), Sosa (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beede L,3-9
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Suarez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gustave
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barraclough
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright W,10-9
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gallegos H,16
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Miller H,23
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C.Martínez S,17-20
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Wainwright.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:43. A_40,732 (45,538).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.