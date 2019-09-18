St. Louis 5, Washington 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|2
|3
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.330
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|A.Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Scherzer p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|1
|12
|
|Fowler cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Carpenter 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|1-Bader pr-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Edman rf-3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|a-Wieters ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|000
|000
|100_1
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|010
|30x_5
|8
|2
a-homered for Wainwright in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rainey in the 9th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 5th.
E_Carpenter (8), Fowler (5). LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 3. 2B_Turner (32), Carpenter (19), DeJong (31). HR_Edman (10), off Scherzer; Wieters (11), off Scherzer. RBIs_Turner (48), Edman 2 (32), DeJong (75), Wieters 2 (25). SB_Wong (24). CS_Wong (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Soto, A.Cabrera, Eaton, Robles); St. Louis 2 (Ozuna, Bader). RISP_Washington 2 for 10; St. Louis 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Eaton, Molina, DeJong. GIDP_Turner.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 10-7
|6
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|11
|109
|2.81
|Rainey
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.36
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 13-9
|7
|
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|97
|3.83
|Gallegos
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.10
|Miller
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.99
|C.Martínez, S, 21-24
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.91
Gallegos pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-0, C.Martínez 2-0. WP_Rainey.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:55. A_37,669 (45,538).
