St. Louis 5, Washington 1

September 18, 2019 4:21 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 9 1 2 3
Turner ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .292
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .330
Soto lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292
Kendrick 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .343
A.Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Gomes c 4 1 3 0 0 0 .225
Scherzer p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .185
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 5 1 12
Fowler cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .248
Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .258
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Carpenter 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .226
1-Bader pr-cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .210
Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
DeJong ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Edman rf-3b 3 2 2 2 0 1 .286
Wainwright p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .170
a-Wieters ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .220
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Washington 000 000 100_1 9 0
St. Louis 001 010 30x_5 8 2

a-homered for Wainwright in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rainey in the 9th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 5th.

E_Carpenter (8), Fowler (5). LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 3. 2B_Turner (32), Carpenter (19), DeJong (31). HR_Edman (10), off Scherzer; Wieters (11), off Scherzer. RBIs_Turner (48), Edman 2 (32), DeJong (75), Wieters 2 (25). SB_Wong (24). CS_Wong (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Soto, A.Cabrera, Eaton, Robles); St. Louis 2 (Ozuna, Bader). RISP_Washington 2 for 10; St. Louis 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Eaton, Molina, DeJong. GIDP_Turner.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, L, 10-7 6 2-3 7 5 5 0 11 109 2.81
Rainey 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.36
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, W, 13-9 7 8 1 0 1 3 97 3.83
Gallegos 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 2.10
Miller 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.99
C.Martínez, S, 21-24 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.91

Gallegos pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-0, C.Martínez 2-0. WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:55. A_37,669 (45,538).

