St. Louis 5, Washington 1

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Fowler cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader pr-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Scherzer p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Edman rf-3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|010
|30x
|—
|5
E_Carpenter (8), Fowler (5). DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 3. 2B_Turner (32), Carpenter (19), DeJong (31). HR_Edman (10), Wieters (11). SB_Wong (24).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer L,10-7
|6
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|11
|Rainey
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright W,13-9
|7
|
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Gallegos
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Miller
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Martínez S,21-24
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gallegos pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP_Rainey.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:55. A_37,669 (45,538).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.