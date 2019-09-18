Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

September 18, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 9 1 Totals 31 5 8 5
Turner ss 5 0 2 1 Fowler cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 Wong 2b 4 0 2 0
Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0
Soto lf 3 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0
Kendrick 1b 4 0 2 0 Carpenter 3b 2 0 1 0
A.Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 Bader pr-cf 2 1 0 0
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 1 3 0 DeJong ss 3 1 1 1
Scherzer p 3 0 1 0 Edman rf-3b 3 2 2 2
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Wainwright p 2 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Wieters ph 1 1 1 2
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0
C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 000 100 1
St. Louis 001 010 30x 5

E_Carpenter (8), Fowler (5). DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 3. 2B_Turner (32), Carpenter (19), DeJong (31). HR_Edman (10), Wieters (11). SB_Wong (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer L,10-7 6 2-3 7 5 5 0 11
Rainey 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
St. Louis
Wainwright W,13-9 7 8 1 0 1 3
Gallegos 0 0 0 0 1 0
Miller 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
C.Martínez S,21-24 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Gallegos pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Rainey.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:55. A_37,669 (45,538).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year