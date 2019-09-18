St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Washington St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 9 1 Totals 31 5 8 5 Turner ss 5 0 2 1 Fowler cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 Wong 2b 4 0 2 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Kendrick 1b 4 0 2 0 Carpenter 3b 2 0 1 0 A.Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 Bader pr-cf 2 1 0 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 3 0 DeJong ss 3 1 1 1 Scherzer p 3 0 1 0 Edman rf-3b 3 2 2 2 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Wainwright p 2 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Wieters ph 1 1 1 2 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 100 — 1 St. Louis 001 010 30x — 5

E_Carpenter (8), Fowler (5). DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 3. 2B_Turner (32), Carpenter (19), DeJong (31). HR_Edman (10), Wieters (11). SB_Wong (24).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Scherzer L,10-7 6 2-3 7 5 5 0 11 Rainey 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

St. Louis Wainwright W,13-9 7 8 1 0 1 3 Gallegos 0 0 0 0 1 0 Miller 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 C.Martínez S,21-24 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Gallegos pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:55. A_37,669 (45,538).

