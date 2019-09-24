St. Louis 9, Arizona 7

St. Louis Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 9 9 8 Totals 35 7 11 7 Fowler rf 5 0 0 0 Dyson cf 5 2 1 0 Edman 2b 3 3 2 1 Rojas lf 4 1 2 2 Goldschmidt 1b 4 3 2 2 Escobar 2b 5 0 1 1 Ozuna lf 3 1 2 0 Walker 1b 4 2 3 1 Molina c 4 1 2 4 Lamb 3b 3 0 1 1 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Jones rf 4 0 1 1 Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 1 Bader cf 5 1 1 1 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Wainwright p 2 0 0 0 Young p 1 0 0 0 Ravelo ph 1 0 0 0 Leyba ph 0 1 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 Scott p 0 0 0 0 Vargas ph 1 0 0 0

St. Louis 202 020 012 — 9 Arizona 010 130 002 — 7

E_Ozuna (4), Walker (11). DP_St. Louis 2, Arizona 0. LOB_St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Ozuna 2 (23), Rojas (7). HR_Edman (11), Goldschmidt (32), Molina (10), Bader (11), Walker (27), Ahmed (19). SF_Molina (5), Lamb (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Wainwright W,14-9 5 8 5 5 2 6 Helsley H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Gallegos H,18 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brebbia H,12 1 1 2 2 1 2 C.Martínez S,24-27 1 1 0 0 0 1

Arizona Young L,7-5 5 7 6 6 2 5 Sherfy 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 1 3 Hirano 1 1 1 1 0 2 Duplantier 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Scott 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Brebbia pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Young (Edman).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:29. A_24,826 (48,519).

