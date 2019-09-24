St. Louis 9, Arizona 7

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|9
|8
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|
|Fowler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|
|Rojas lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|
|Escobar 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bader cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Young p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ravelo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leyba ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duplantier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|202
|020
|012
|—
|9
|Arizona
|010
|130
|002
|—
|7
E_Ozuna (4), Walker (11). DP_St. Louis 2, Arizona 0. LOB_St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Ozuna 2 (23), Rojas (7). HR_Edman (11), Goldschmidt (32), Molina (10), Bader (11), Walker (27), Ahmed (19). SF_Molina (5), Lamb (2).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright W,14-9
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Helsley H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gallegos H,18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia H,12
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|C.Martínez S,24-27
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Young L,7-5
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Sherfy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hirano
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Duplantier
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Scott
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Brebbia pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Young (Edman).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:29. A_24,826 (48,519).
