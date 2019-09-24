St. Louis 9, Arizona 7

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|9
|8
|6
|11
|
|Fowler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.241
|Edman 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.260
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.270
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.236
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Bader cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|b-Ravelo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-O’Neill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|3
|10
|
|Dyson cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Rojas lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.237
|Escobar 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Walker 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.245
|Young p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.042
|a-Leyba ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duplantier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|St. Louis
|202
|020
|012_9
|9
|1
|Arizona
|010
|130
|002_7
|11
|1
a-walked for Young in the 5th. b-flied out for Wainwright in the 6th. c-grounded out for Sherfy in the 6th. d-flied out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-flied out for Scott in the 9th.
E_Ozuna (4), Walker (11). LOB_St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Ozuna 2 (23), Rojas (7). HR_Edman (11), off Young; Goldschmidt (32), off Young; Molina (10), off Young; Bader (11), off Hirano; Walker (27), off Wainwright; Ahmed (19), off Brebbia. RBIs_Edman (33), Molina 4 (56), Goldschmidt 2 (94), Bader (38), Jones (66), Walker (67), Rojas 2 (16), Escobar (118), Lamb (27), Ahmed (81). SF_Molina, Lamb.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Bader 2); Arizona 3 (C.Kelly, Jones, Escobar). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 6; Arizona 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Molina, Carpenter, Ahmed. GIDP_Ahmed, Almonte.
DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 14-9
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|6
|100
|3.98
|Helsley, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.34
|Gallegos, H, 18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.28
|Brebbia, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|19
|3.27
|C.Martínez, S, 24-27
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.30
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Young, L, 7-5
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|90
|3.74
|Sherfy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.96
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|1.61
|Hirano
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.94
|Duplantier
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|5.23
|Scott
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_C.Martínez 1-1, Scott 2-1. HBP_Young (Edman). PB_C.Kelly (4).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:29. A_24,826 (48,519).
