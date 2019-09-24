Listen Live Sports

St. Louis 9, Arizona 7

September 24, 2019
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 9 9 8 6 11
Fowler rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .241
Edman 2b 3 3 2 1 1 0 .298
Goldschmidt 1b 4 3 2 2 1 1 .260
Ozuna lf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .245
Molina c 4 1 2 4 0 1 .270
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .236
Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Bader cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .207
Wainwright p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .163
b-Ravelo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 11 7 3 10
Dyson cf 5 2 1 0 0 1 .235
Rojas lf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .237
Escobar 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .270
Walker 1b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .261
Lamb 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .194
Jones rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .259
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .245
Young p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .042
a-Leyba ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .286
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Scott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
St. Louis 202 020 012_9 9 1
Arizona 010 130 002_7 11 1

a-walked for Young in the 5th. b-flied out for Wainwright in the 6th. c-grounded out for Sherfy in the 6th. d-flied out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-flied out for Scott in the 9th.

E_Ozuna (4), Walker (11). LOB_St. Louis 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Ozuna 2 (23), Rojas (7). HR_Edman (11), off Young; Goldschmidt (32), off Young; Molina (10), off Young; Bader (11), off Hirano; Walker (27), off Wainwright; Ahmed (19), off Brebbia. RBIs_Edman (33), Molina 4 (56), Goldschmidt 2 (94), Bader (38), Jones (66), Walker (67), Rojas 2 (16), Escobar (118), Lamb (27), Ahmed (81). SF_Molina, Lamb.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Bader 2); Arizona 3 (C.Kelly, Jones, Escobar). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 6; Arizona 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Molina, Carpenter, Ahmed. GIDP_Ahmed, Almonte.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt; Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, W, 14-9 5 8 5 5 2 6 100 3.98
Helsley, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.34
Gallegos, H, 18 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.28
Brebbia, H, 12 1 1 2 2 1 2 19 3.27
C.Martínez, S, 24-27 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.30
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Young, L, 7-5 5 7 6 6 2 5 90 3.74
Sherfy 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.96
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 1 3 18 1.61
Hirano 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 4.94
Duplantier 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 22 5.23
Scott 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_C.Martínez 1-1, Scott 2-1. HBP_Young (Edman). PB_C.Kelly (4).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:29. A_24,826 (48,519).

