St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

St. Louis Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Fowler rf 5 0 2 2 Rizzo 1b 5 0 3 0 Edman 2b 4 1 2 0 Cstellanos rf-lf 5 1 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 2 Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 2 Schwarber lf 3 1 2 0 Molina c 5 2 2 1 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 1 2 1 Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 Carpenter 3b 3 1 2 0 Zobrist 2b 4 1 1 1 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 2 0 0 1 Webb p 0 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 1 1 2 Wieters ph 0 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Arozarena pr 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 Báez ph 1 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 1 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 2 0 0 1 D.Hudson p 1 1 1 0 Hoerner ss 4 2 1 1 Ravelo ph 1 0 1 1 Quintana p 1 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Hultzen p 0 0 0 0 Fernandez p 0 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 Happ ph 1 1 1 2 J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 2 0 0 0 Muñoz 3b 1 0 0 0

St. Louis 101 300 202 — 9 Chicago 300 201 200 — 8

DP_St. Louis 0, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Carpenter (20), Castellanos (21), Rizzo (29), Schwarber (26), Zobrist (5). 3B_Edman (6). HR_Ozuna (29), Molina (9), DeJong (28), Happ (7), Hoerner (3), Kemp (1). SF_Goldschmidt (3), Heyward (3).

St. Louis D.Hudson 3 3 3 3 4 2 Leone 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Fernandez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cabrera 1 1 0 0 0 2 Helsley 1 2 1 1 0 1 Gallegos BS,1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Webb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Gant W,11-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 C.Martínez S,23-26 1 0 0 0 1 2

Chicago Quintana 3 1-3 5 5 5 2 4 Hultzen 0 2 0 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Phelps 1 1 0 0 1 1 Ryan 2 3 2 2 1 1 Wieck H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kimbrel L,0-4 BS,13-16 1 2 2 2 1 2

Hultzen pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Quintana (Carpenter), Wieck (Edman). WP_Fernandez, Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_4:24. A_40,071 (41,649).

