St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

September 21, 2019 6:54 pm
 
St. Louis Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fowler rf 5 0 2 2 Rizzo 1b 5 0 3 0
Edman 2b 4 1 2 0 Cstellanos rf-lf 5 1 1 0
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 2 Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0
Ozuna lf 4 1 1 2 Schwarber lf 3 1 2 0
Molina c 5 2 2 1 Almora Jr. cf 0 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 1 2 1 Garcia ph 1 0 0 0
Carpenter 3b 3 1 2 0 Zobrist 2b 4 1 1 1
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 Caratini c 2 0 0 1
Webb p 0 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0
Gant p 0 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 1 1 2
Wieters ph 0 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0
Arozarena pr 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0
C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0 Báez ph 1 0 0 0
Bader cf 4 1 0 0 Heyward cf-rf 2 0 0 1
D.Hudson p 1 1 1 0 Hoerner ss 4 2 1 1
Ravelo ph 1 0 1 1 Quintana p 1 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 Hultzen p 0 0 0 0
Fernandez p 0 0 0 0 Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 Happ ph 1 1 1 2
J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 Phelps p 0 0 0 0
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Contreras c 2 0 0 0
Muñoz 3b 1 0 0 0
St. Louis 101 300 202 9
Chicago 300 201 200 8

DP_St. Louis 0, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Carpenter (20), Castellanos (21), Rizzo (29), Schwarber (26), Zobrist (5). 3B_Edman (6). HR_Ozuna (29), Molina (9), DeJong (28), Happ (7), Hoerner (3), Kemp (1). SF_Goldschmidt (3), Heyward (3).

St. Louis
D.Hudson 3 3 3 3 4 2
Leone 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Fernandez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cabrera 1 1 0 0 0 2
Helsley 1 2 1 1 0 1
Gallegos BS,1-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Webb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Gant W,11-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
C.Martínez S,23-26 1 0 0 0 1 2
Chicago
Quintana 3 1-3 5 5 5 2 4
Hultzen 0 2 0 0 0 0
Underwood Jr. 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Phelps 1 1 0 0 1 1
Ryan 2 3 2 2 1 1
Wieck H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kimbrel L,0-4 BS,13-16 1 2 2 2 1 2

Hultzen pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Quintana (Carpenter), Wieck (Edman). WP_Fernandez, Quintana.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_4:24. A_40,071 (41,649).

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson