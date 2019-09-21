St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 8

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fowler rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cstellanos rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|2
|
|Bryant 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Molina c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Zobrist 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Wieters ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Heyward cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|D.Hudson p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Ravelo ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hultzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|J.Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Muñoz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|101
|300
|202
|—
|9
|Chicago
|300
|201
|200
|—
|8
DP_St. Louis 0, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 7. 2B_Carpenter (20), Castellanos (21), Rizzo (29), Schwarber (26), Zobrist (5). 3B_Edman (6). HR_Ozuna (29), Molina (9), DeJong (28), Happ (7), Hoerner (3), Kemp (1). SF_Goldschmidt (3), Heyward (3).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Hudson
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Leone
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Fernandez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cabrera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gallegos BS,1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Webb
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gant W,11-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Martínez S,23-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana
|3
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Hultzen
|0
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Underwood Jr.
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phelps
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ryan
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wieck H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kimbrel L,0-4 BS,13-16
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
Hultzen pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Quintana (Carpenter), Wieck (Edman). WP_Fernandez, Quintana.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_4:24. A_40,071 (41,649).
