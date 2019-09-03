NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Sept. 2, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Shartin N (35) 6pm 15 14-0-0 350 1 2. Lather Up 4ph 12 8-1-1 302 2 3. Bettor’s Wish 3pc 12 8-4-0 229 3 4. Greenshoe 3tc 8 6-2-0 193 5 5. Captain Crunch 3pc 8 5-0-1 182 4 6. Atlanta 4tm 10 6-3-0 136 7 7. Forbidden Trade 3tc 10 6-3-1 126 6 8. Real Cool Sam 2tg 7 7-0-0 82 8 9. Gimpanzee 3tc 7 5-0-1 75 — 10. Guardian Angel AS 5th 10 7-1-0 73 —

ALSO: When Dovescry 29, Hypnotic AM 17, Crystal Fashion 15, Century Farroh 14, Tall Drink Hanover 13, Courtly Choice 11, Manchego 10, McWicked 10, Sister Sledge 10, Millies Possesion 9, Southwind Ozzi 9, Best In Show 5, Hannelore Hanover 4, Tall Dark Stranger 4, American Mercury 3, Green Manalishi S 3, Western Fame 3, Alicorn 2, Caviart Ally 2, Bllack Hole 1, Capt Midnight 1, Elver Hanover 1, Workin Ona Mystery 1.

