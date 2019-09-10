NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Sept. 9, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Shartin N (35) 6pm 15 14-0-0 350 1 2. Lather Up 4ph 12 8-1-1 271 2 3. Bettor’s Wish 3pc 12 8-4-0 230 3 4. Greenshoe 3tc 9 7-2-0 227 4 5. Atlanta 4tm 11 7-3-0 186 6 6. Real Cool Sam 2tg 8 8-0-0 101 8 7. Forbidden Trade 3tc 10 6-3-1 97 7 8. Captain Crunch 3pc 9 5-0-1 86 5 9. Gimpanzee 3tc 7 5-0-1 66 9 10. Southwind Ozzi 3pc 9 7-1-0 51 —

ALSO: McWicked 45, When Dovescry 43, Guardian Angel AS 40, Hypnotic AM 27, Tall Drink Hanover 21, Millies Possesion 17, Tall Dark Stranger 13, Crystal Fashion 10, Century Farroh 7, Manchego 7, Alicorn 6, Capt Midnight 5, Sister Sledge 5, Hannelore Hanover 4, Green Manalishi S 3, Western Fame 3, Courtly Choice 1, Dancin Yankee 1, Elver Hanover 1, Rich And Miserable 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.