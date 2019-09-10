NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Sept. 9, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St
|1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Shartin N (35)
|6pm
|15
|14-0-0
|350
|1
|2. Lather Up
|4ph
|12
|8-1-1
|271
|2
|3. Bettor’s Wish
|3pc
|12
|8-4-0
|230
|3
|4. Greenshoe
|3tc
|9
|7-2-0
|227
|4
|5. Atlanta
|4tm
|11
|7-3-0
|186
|6
|6. Real Cool Sam
|2tg
|8
|8-0-0
|101
|8
|7. Forbidden Trade
|3tc
|10
|6-3-1
|97
|7
|8. Captain Crunch
|3pc
|9
|5-0-1
|86
|5
|9. Gimpanzee
|3tc
|7
|5-0-1
|66
|9
|10. Southwind Ozzi
|3pc
|9
|7-1-0
|51
|—
ALSO: McWicked 45, When Dovescry 43, Guardian Angel AS 40, Hypnotic AM 27, Tall Drink Hanover 21, Millies Possesion 17, Tall Dark Stranger 13, Crystal Fashion 10, Century Farroh 7, Manchego 7, Alicorn 6, Capt Midnight 5, Sister Sledge 5, Hannelore Hanover 4, Green Manalishi S 3, Western Fame 3, Courtly Choice 1, Dancin Yankee 1, Elver Hanover 1, Rich And Miserable 1.
