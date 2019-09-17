NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Sept. 16, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Shartin N (35) 6pm 15 14-0-0 350 1 2. Lather Up 4ph 12 8-1-1 260 2 3. Greenshoe 3tc 10 8-2-0 250 4 4. Bettor’s Wish 3pc 13 9-4-0 239 3 5. Atlanta 4tm 11 7-3-0 191 5 6. Real Cool Sam 2tg 8 8-0-0 122 6 7. Gimpanzee 3tc 8 6-0-1 108 9 8. Captain Crunch 3pc 9 5-0-1 62 8 9. Forbidden Trade 3tc 11 6-3-1 59 7 10. Southwind Ozzi 3pc 9 7-1-0 52 10

ALSO: Guardian Angel AS 36, McWicked 36, Hypnotic AM 32, Tall Drink Hanover 21, Millies Possesion 18, Green Manalishi S 13, Tall Dark Stranger 13, When Dovescry 12, Capt Midnight 11, Century Farroh 9, Alicorn 8, Best In Show 4, Crystal Fashion 4, Zero Tolerance 4, Manchego 2, Sister Sledge 2, American History 1, Courtly Choice 1, Elver Hanover 1, Evident Beauty 1, Hannelore Hanover 1, Lyons Sentinel 1, Rich And Miserable 1.

