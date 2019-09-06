Stanton eyes return to Yankees, hits in simulated game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton had five plate appearances in a simulated game Friday as he works to return this month from a knee injury.

The slugger also worked out in right field at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa, Florida. He is expected to take part in another simulated game Saturday.

Stanton has been limited to nine games this year, hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBIs.

He strained his left biceps March 31 in his third game, strained a shoulder and calf during his rehabilitation and did not return until June 18. A week later, he strained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during an awkward headfirst slide into third base.

