Stars-Blues Sum

Dallas 1 1 0—2 St. Louis 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 1 (Lindell), 7:56 (sh).

Second Period_2, Dallas, Klingberg 1 (Radulov, Hintz), 16:36 (pp).

Third Period_3, St. Louis, O’Reilly 1 (Blais, Perron), 15:17.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-8-4_18. St. Louis 9-6-14_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 5; St. Louis 0 of 8.

Goalies_Dallas, Bow 1-0-0 (15 shots-15 saves), Oettinger 0-0-0 (14-13). St. Louis, Allen 0-1-0 (18-16).

A_16,515 (19,150). T_2:22.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Beau Halkidis. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.