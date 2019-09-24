Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Blues Sums

September 24, 2019 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 1 1 0—2
St. Louis 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 1 (Lindell), 7:56 (sh). Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 7:05; Polak, DAL, (boarding), 10:04; Pietrangelo, STL, (interference), 10:23; Kiviranta, DAL, major (high sticking), 11:52; Walman, STL, (hooking), 16:55.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Klingberg 1 (Radulov, Hintz), 16:36 (pp). Penalties_Kiviranta, DAL, (tripping), 1:18; Hintz, DAL, (tripping), 7:32; Bozak, STL, (tripping), 9:11; Perron, STL, (slashing), 16:12.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, O’Reilly 1 (Blais, Perron), 15:17. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (tripping), 2:32; Bortuzzo, STL, (slashing), 5:12; Blais, STL, (hooking), 8:27; Klingberg, DAL, (interference), 10:02.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-8-4_18. St. Louis 9-6-14_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 5; St. Louis 0 of 8.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Dallas, Bow 1-0-0 (15 shots-15 saves), Oettinger 0-0-0 (14-13). St. Louis, Allen 0-1-0 (18-16).

A_16,515 (19,150). T_2:22.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Beau Halkidis. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches