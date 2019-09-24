Stars-Blues Sums

Dallas 1 1 0—2 St. Louis 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Dickinson 1 (Lindell), 7:56 (sh). Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 7:05; Polak, DAL, (boarding), 10:04; Pietrangelo, STL, (interference), 10:23; Kiviranta, DAL, major (high sticking), 11:52; Walman, STL, (hooking), 16:55.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Klingberg 1 (Radulov, Hintz), 16:36 (pp). Penalties_Kiviranta, DAL, (tripping), 1:18; Hintz, DAL, (tripping), 7:32; Bozak, STL, (tripping), 9:11; Perron, STL, (slashing), 16:12.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, O’Reilly 1 (Blais, Perron), 15:17. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (tripping), 2:32; Bortuzzo, STL, (slashing), 5:12; Blais, STL, (hooking), 8:27; Klingberg, DAL, (interference), 10:02.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-8-4_18. St. Louis 9-6-14_29.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 5; St. Louis 0 of 8.

Goalies_Dallas, Bow 1-0-0 (15 shots-15 saves), Oettinger 0-0-0 (14-13). St. Louis, Allen 0-1-0 (18-16).

A_16,515 (19,150). T_2:22.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Beau Halkidis. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Kory Nagy.

