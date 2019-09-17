Listen Live Sports

Stars-Wild Sums

September 17, 2019 10:44 pm
 
Dallas 1 0 0 1—2
Minnesota 0 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 1 (Bow, Heiskanen), 19:20 (pp). Penalties_Soucy, MIN, (tripping), 1:29; L’Esperance, DAL, (holding), 2:36; Dallas bench, served by Felhaber (too many men on the ice), 5:22; Zucker, MIN, (cross checking), 17:12; Spurgeon, MIN, (hooking), 18:27; Upshall, DAL, (interference), 19:55.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Hartman 1 (Foligno, Soucy), 14:43 (sh). Penalties_Dumont, MIN, (cross checking), 7:56; Hartman, MIN, Major (fighting), 7:56; Felhaber, DAL, Major (fighting), 7:56; Dumont, MIN, (interference), 13:23; Dellandrea, DAL, (hooking), 19:54.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Heatherington, DAL, (tripping), 1:47; Caamano, DAL, (roughing), 12:40; Warner, MIN, served by Bitten, (roughing), 12:40.

Overtime_3, Dallas, Dowling 1 (Kero, Heiskanen), 3:35. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-4-7-2_21. Minnesota 11-8-11-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 5; Minnesota 0 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Point 1-0-0 (13 shots-13 saves), Bow 0-0-0 (19-18). Minnesota, Stalock 0-0-1 (21-19).

A_13,537 (18,064). T_2:29.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brian Mach.

