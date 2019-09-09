Listen Live Sports

STATS FCS Poll

September 9, 2019
 
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (149) 2-0 3939 1
2. James Madison (9) 1-1 3712 2
3. South Dakota State 1-1 3639 3
4. Eastern Washington 1-1 3398 4
5. UC Davis 1-1 3195 5
6. Weber State 1-1 3039 7
7. Maine 1-1 2846 6
8. Towson 2-0 2783 8
9. Kennesaw State 1-1 2489 9
10. Montana State 1-1 2268 13
11. Northern Iowa 1-1 2221 11
12. Nicholls 0-1 2165 10
13. Illinois State 1-1 1693 16
14. Central Arkansas 2-0 1542 20
15. N.C. A&T 1-1 1385 15
16. Furman 1-1 1332 17
17. Jacksonville State 1-1 1322 18
18. Delaware 2-0 1216 21
19. Southeast Missouri State 1-1 1170 12
20. Montana 2-0 1107 22
21. Wofford 0-1 906 19
22. Villanova 2-0 843 24
23. Southeastern Louisiana 1-0 782 23
24. Sam Houston State 1-1 516 25
25. Elon 1-1 289 NR

Others: Indiana State 256, Princeton 229, S.C. State 167, Duquesne 109, ETSU 100, Stony Brook 99, Eastern Kentucky 91, Dartmouth 83, Youngstown State 50, Alcorn State 46, Colgate 44, Mercer 42, McNeese 35, Yale 30, Dayton 30, Lamar 30, Southern Illinois 28, Northern Arizona 26, Monmouth 24, Chattanooga 15, Cal Poly 11, Holy Cross 3, Sacramento State 2, Idaho State 2, Citadel 1.

