STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (149) 2-0 3939 1 2. James Madison (9) 1-1 3712 2 3. South Dakota State 1-1 3639 3 4. Eastern Washington 1-1 3398 4 5. UC Davis 1-1 3195 5 6. Weber State 1-1 3039 7 7. Maine 1-1 2846 6 8. Towson 2-0 2783 8 9. Kennesaw State 1-1 2489 9 10. Montana State 1-1 2268 13 11. Northern Iowa 1-1 2221 11 12. Nicholls 0-1 2165 10 13. Illinois State 1-1 1693 16 14. Central Arkansas 2-0 1542 20 15. N.C. A&T 1-1 1385 15 16. Furman 1-1 1332 17 17. Jacksonville State 1-1 1322 18 18. Delaware 2-0 1216 21 19. Southeast Missouri State 1-1 1170 12 20. Montana 2-0 1107 22 21. Wofford 0-1 906 19 22. Villanova 2-0 843 24 23. Southeastern Louisiana 1-0 782 23 24. Sam Houston State 1-1 516 25 25. Elon 1-1 289 NR

Others: Indiana State 256, Princeton 229, S.C. State 167, Duquesne 109, ETSU 100, Stony Brook 99, Eastern Kentucky 91, Dartmouth 83, Youngstown State 50, Alcorn State 46, Colgate 44, Mercer 42, McNeese 35, Yale 30, Dayton 30, Lamar 30, Southern Illinois 28, Northern Arizona 26, Monmouth 24, Chattanooga 15, Cal Poly 11, Holy Cross 3, Sacramento State 2, Idaho State 2, Citadel 1.

