STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (149)
|2-0
|3939
|1
|2. James Madison (9)
|1-1
|3712
|2
|3. South Dakota State
|1-1
|3639
|3
|4. Eastern Washington
|1-1
|3398
|4
|5. UC Davis
|1-1
|3195
|5
|6. Weber State
|1-1
|3039
|7
|7. Maine
|1-1
|2846
|6
|8. Towson
|2-0
|2783
|8
|9. Kennesaw State
|1-1
|2489
|9
|10. Montana State
|1-1
|2268
|13
|11. Northern Iowa
|1-1
|2221
|11
|12. Nicholls
|0-1
|2165
|10
|13. Illinois State
|1-1
|1693
|16
|14. Central Arkansas
|2-0
|1542
|20
|15. N.C. A&T
|1-1
|1385
|15
|16. Furman
|1-1
|1332
|17
|17. Jacksonville State
|1-1
|1322
|18
|18. Delaware
|2-0
|1216
|21
|19. Southeast Missouri State
|1-1
|1170
|12
|20. Montana
|2-0
|1107
|22
|21. Wofford
|0-1
|906
|19
|22. Villanova
|2-0
|843
|24
|23. Southeastern Louisiana
|1-0
|782
|23
|24. Sam Houston State
|1-1
|516
|25
|25. Elon
|1-1
|289
|NR
Others: Indiana State 256, Princeton 229, S.C. State 167, Duquesne 109, ETSU 100, Stony Brook 99, Eastern Kentucky 91, Dartmouth 83, Youngstown State 50, Alcorn State 46, Colgate 44, Mercer 42, McNeese 35, Yale 30, Dayton 30, Lamar 30, Southern Illinois 28, Northern Arizona 26, Monmouth 24, Chattanooga 15, Cal Poly 11, Holy Cross 3, Sacramento State 2, Idaho State 2, Citadel 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.