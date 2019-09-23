STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 21, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (153) 4-0 3921 1 2. James Madison (4) 3-1 3725 2 3. South Dakota State 3-1 3646 3 4. UC Davis 2-2 3115 4 5. Weber State 1-2 3005 6 6. Kennesaw State 3-1 2924 7 7. Montana State 3-1 2760 8 8. Villanova 4-0 2545 18 9. Northern Iowa 2-1 2491 9 10. Towson 3-1 2456 5 11. Jacksonville State 3-1 2398 10 12. Nicholls 2-1 2069 13 12. Maine 2-2 2069 12 14. Illinois State 3-1 2014 15 15. Central Arkansas 3-1 1792 14 16. Furman 2-2 1603 17 17. N.C. A&T 2-1 1541 16 18. Montana 3-1 1228 19 19. Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 1030 21 20. Delaware 3-1 963 20 21. Eastern Washington 1-3 679 11 22. Youngstown State 3-0 662 24 23. Southeast Missouri State 2-2 568 23 24. Elon 2-2 441 22 25. Citadel 2-2 339 25

Others: Princeton 268, Stony Brook 237, South Carolina State 97, Dartmouth 86, Indiana State 69, North Dakota 57, Sam Houston State 55, Yale 48, Idaho 25, Wofford 22, Sacramento State 17, Houston Baptist 12, Southern Illinois 12, Duquesne 11, Northern Arizona 10, Eastern Kentucky 7, CCSU 4, Lamar 2, Alcorn State 1, Idaho State 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.