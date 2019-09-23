STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 21, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (153)
|4-0
|3921
|1
|2. James Madison (4)
|3-1
|3725
|2
|3. South Dakota State
|3-1
|3646
|3
|4. UC Davis
|2-2
|3115
|4
|5. Weber State
|1-2
|3005
|6
|6. Kennesaw State
|3-1
|2924
|7
|7. Montana State
|3-1
|2760
|8
|8. Villanova
|4-0
|2545
|18
|9. Northern Iowa
|2-1
|2491
|9
|10. Towson
|3-1
|2456
|5
|11. Jacksonville State
|3-1
|2398
|10
|12. Nicholls
|2-1
|2069
|13
|12. Maine
|2-2
|2069
|12
|14. Illinois State
|3-1
|2014
|15
|15. Central Arkansas
|3-1
|1792
|14
|16. Furman
|2-2
|1603
|17
|17. N.C. A&T
|2-1
|1541
|16
|18. Montana
|3-1
|1228
|19
|19. Southeastern Louisiana
|2-1
|1030
|21
|20. Delaware
|3-1
|963
|20
|21. Eastern Washington
|1-3
|679
|11
|22. Youngstown State
|3-0
|662
|24
|23. Southeast Missouri State
|2-2
|568
|23
|24. Elon
|2-2
|441
|22
|25. Citadel
|2-2
|339
|25
Others: Princeton 268, Stony Brook 237, South Carolina State 97, Dartmouth 86, Indiana State 69, North Dakota 57, Sam Houston State 55, Yale 48, Idaho 25, Wofford 22, Sacramento State 17, Houston Baptist 12, Southern Illinois 12, Duquesne 11, Northern Arizona 10, Eastern Kentucky 7, CCSU 4, Lamar 2, Alcorn State 1, Idaho State 1.
