The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
STATS FCS Poll

September 23, 2019 2:49 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 21, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (153) 4-0 3921 1
2. James Madison (4) 3-1 3725 2
3. South Dakota State 3-1 3646 3
4. UC Davis 2-2 3115 4
5. Weber State 1-2 3005 6
6. Kennesaw State 3-1 2924 7
7. Montana State 3-1 2760 8
8. Villanova 4-0 2545 18
9. Northern Iowa 2-1 2491 9
10. Towson 3-1 2456 5
11. Jacksonville State 3-1 2398 10
12. Nicholls 2-1 2069 13
12. Maine 2-2 2069 12
14. Illinois State 3-1 2014 15
15. Central Arkansas 3-1 1792 14
16. Furman 2-2 1603 17
17. N.C. A&T 2-1 1541 16
18. Montana 3-1 1228 19
19. Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 1030 21
20. Delaware 3-1 963 20
21. Eastern Washington 1-3 679 11
22. Youngstown State 3-0 662 24
23. Southeast Missouri State 2-2 568 23
24. Elon 2-2 441 22
25. Citadel 2-2 339 25

Others: Princeton 268, Stony Brook 237, South Carolina State 97, Dartmouth 86, Indiana State 69, North Dakota 57, Sam Houston State 55, Yale 48, Idaho 25, Wofford 22, Sacramento State 17, Houston Baptist 12, Southern Illinois 12, Duquesne 11, Northern Arizona 10, Eastern Kentucky 7, CCSU 4, Lamar 2, Alcorn State 1, Idaho State 1.

